The end of the 2021 season was disappointing for the Milwaukee Bucks with Khris Middleton missing the entire series against the Boston Celtics, who knocked them out of the playoffs. Grayson Allen, who averaged 11.1 PPG on 40.9% shooting from behind the arc during the regular season, provided some solid shooting but disappeared in the Celtics series after being the star in the Bucks first round matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Wesley Mathews now 36, is a willing and physical defender but very limited offensively averaging 5.1 PPG on 33% shooting from three. If you combined both players you would have a very decent two guard who could fit perfectly next to Milwaukee’s big three.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO