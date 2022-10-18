ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
The end of the 2021 season was disappointing for the Milwaukee Bucks with Khris Middleton missing the entire series against the Boston Celtics, who knocked them out of the playoffs. Grayson Allen, who averaged 11.1 PPG on 40.9% shooting from behind the arc during the regular season, provided some solid shooting but disappeared in the Celtics series after being the star in the Bucks first round matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Wesley Mathews now 36, is a willing and physical defender but very limited offensively averaging 5.1 PPG on 33% shooting from three. If you combined both players you would have a very decent two guard who could fit perfectly next to Milwaukee’s big three.
The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
