KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Global ‘Before I Die’ mural project comes to Bellingham

Jodi Newcomer, Whatcom Hospice program manager, has dreamt of creating a “Before I Die” project for years. And thanks to a recent string of serendipitous events, along with the help of co-worker Amie Carr, Whatcom Hospice volunteer coordinator, Newcomer has been able to make her dream a reality.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thomas Family Farm: A must-go Halloween experience for all ages

SNOHOMISH—Each October, the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish transforms its historic site into a Halloween playground for anyone seeking an unforgettable one-of-the-kind experience for the whole family. Apart from other pumpkin patches, this 100-year-old farm includes escape rooms, a corn maze, beer garden, hayride, apple cannon, giant slide, games, mini golf, and paintball activities.
SNOHOMISH, WA
kpug1170.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

San Juan Island’s red fox population in jeopardy amid rise of ‘foxerazzi’

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. — An industry around habituated wildlife, specifically red foxes, is growing on San Juan Island. Photographers referred to by locals as the “Foxerazzi” are arriving on the island in large groups of around 20. The groups encircle fox dens at the height of kitting season in the hopes of snagging the perfect shot, but that pursuit has a price.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades

INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
idesignarch.com

Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden

Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
REDMOND, WA
ncwlife.com

Man who was rescued after being trapped by boulder recovering

The Montana man rescued last week after being trapped beneath a 2-ton boulder while hiking south of Leavenworth is expected to make a full recovery. Members of the Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team visited 28-year-old Ben Delahunty in the hospital Tuesday and described his recovery as miraculous. On Oct. 10,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KATU.com

Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
LYNNWOOD, WA
