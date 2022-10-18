Honor Flight scheduled for take-off Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight 45 will take 97 Kern County Veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

There will be two World War II Veterans on board, 9 Korean War Veterans and 86 Vietnam Veterans, 4 of whom are women.

The charter flight leaves Meadows Field at 9 a.m. Tuesday with two days in the nation’s capitol.

The vets and their escorts return home Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and the public is invited to welcome them back with posters and banners.

“This will be my 8th flight going as a guardian, or bus leader. Super excited to be going with these guys. It’s fun to see the buzz as they start getting together this morning,” Jeff Salters, an Honor Flight escort, said. “And there’s a little trepidation I think on a part of a lot of these guys, some of them haven’t been on a plane since they got back to the United States from Vietnam. So this is just an amazing opportunity for Kern County to support and show these veterans the love that we have.”

All updates from the trip will be available on the Honor Flight Facebook page if you’d like to follow along.

