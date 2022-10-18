ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments

gabe Rastorfer
3d ago

if they are not side by side it is not a debate its a shame because Hobb knob is a fraudulant communist sympathizer of the EXTREME far left and is scared to face her in fear of exposer on live TV. what a joke

13
Cozy
3d ago

Hobbs looks like a deer in the headlights when she is asked tough questions. She would be an awful governor.

52
Nooneaskedaz
3d ago

So, is this together or separate?Separate not interested. It's a bit to late for me to pick, I will go with my original vote. Not the deer in headlights lady.

11
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Obama pledges support for Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race

PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor. In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor. "Democracy itself is on the line and...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet

Kari Lake’s campaign manager likened all Native Americans to bloodthirsty savages who engage in human sacrifice in a racist tweet mocking the concept of Indigenous People’s Day. “Happy Indigenous People’s Day!” Colton Duncan wrote on Twitter along with an artist’s rendering of a human sacrifice by an ancient Mesoamerican civilization that lived thousands of miles […] The post The ‘most important person’ on Kari Lake’s campaign mocked Native Americans in racist tweet appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes

A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Ducey sues to let Arizona keep shipping containers at border

YUMA, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action to ensure Arizona can continue using stacked shipping containers as barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal entries into the country. A week after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation warned Ducey he didn't have the authority to place...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on the economy, the border and recent polls

PHOENIX — Three weeks out from Arizona's Nov. 8 general election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took a tour of Metro-Tech High School in the Phoenix Union High School District. Lake met with the school’s principal and district superintendent. She toured the high school’s departments like police, fire, pharmacy...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona

If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments

