Netflix Tries to Tackle Account Freeloaders with New Profile Transfer Feature
Netflix has a problem, and the streamer knows it. After trying to crack down on shared accounts outside of users’ households, the company is going one step further and nudging subscribers to shift their profiles to separate, new accounts … funded by their own money, not the primary account holder’s. Variety reports that Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that makes it easy for users with existing accounts linked to a primary account to transfer their Netflix data to a separate, paid membership. Profile Transfer, which launches today, “lets anyone on an existing account migrate their profile to a brand-new account...
YouTube ends its Premium-only 4K resolution test, opens it to all users
YouTube appears to have entered the testing phase of offering a 4K video resolution option to Premium members. The quality option has appeared on the YouTube app with clarity that it is for YouTube Premium users only.
Engadget
Pixel 7 owners can try Google's new Clear Calling feature in beta
Background sounds won't be quite so bothersome. One of the Pixel 7 family's signature software features is available to try if you're willing to live on the bleeding edge. Android Police reports Google has shared a third beta for Android 13's first Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1) that adds Clear Calling for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Enable it in the sound settings and AI will eliminate background noise on the other end of cellular calls while boosting voices. You might not have to ask someone to repeat themselves when traffic sounds drown them out.
notebookcheck.net
YouTube Premium Family plan goes up to US$22.99 per month
Business Fail Software Windows Android Apple Leaks / Rumors. Google continues its struggle to optimize the revenue generated by YouTube, but this time it looks like we are no longer talking about mere tests. Although many users have not received any notification yet, YouTube Premium Family subscribers in some markets are facing a sharp price increase of their monthly subscription fee.
YouTube Premium announces new prices for family subscription plan
YouTube Premium subscribers are the latest streaming viewers to experience a price hike. Users took to social media to share that the platform has increased its family plan subscription by $5. The plan used to cost $17.99 and now costs $22.99. Those affected by the price change were notified via email on Thursday. The price […]
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
WDW News Today
Criticism Floods Japanese Social Media Over Risqué Halloween Costumes at Universal Studios Japan
News outlets across Japan are reporting on a swirl of controversy across Instagram and Twitter today regarding one group’s risqué cosplay during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan. The since-deleted post which sparked this debate was originally posted by Instagram user @yuika.nyan, and archived by Twitter user...
Android tablet owners just got a great free features upgrade
Google just unlocked new features for all Android tablet users
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
YouTube ends trial that restricted 4K content to its Premium subscription service
In context: YouTube's controversial experiment in which it restricted 4K content to its $12-per-month Premium service has come to an end. What conclusion Google drew from the test is unknown—it appears to be still gathering feedback–so there's no guarantee the resolution will remain accessible on the platform indefinitely.
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
Engadget
Google is rolling out Chrome improvements on Android tablets today
The company is preparing for the Pixel Tablet's launch next year. The home security hogging all the awards. Google has turned its attention to tablets with today's Chrome on Android update, which focuses on improving tab navigation. The update introduces a side-by-side tab design that makes swapping open pages easier, and an auto-scroll back feature that brings you directly to your previous tab. When tabs become too small, the new Chrome on Android will get rid of the close button on each one, hopefully preventing accidental exits. There's also a new visual tab layout, which organizes tabs in a grid with a preview of each page.
Engadget
Formovie Theater
The $3,000 Formovie Theater offers features and image quality not found in any other UST projector in this price range. With a triple-laser engine and Dolby Vision, it delivers a bright picture, high contrast and accurate colors. The main drawbacks are the lack of a Netflix app and a slightly noisy fan.
