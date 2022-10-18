Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Voice of America
UN: Killings and Mass Arrests of Protesters in Iran Must Stop
GENEVA — U.N. human rights officials have condemned Iran’s violent suppression of anti-government protests as a violation of international law and call on Iranian officials to end their deadly crackdown against peaceful demonstrators. A month has passed since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide protests against...
Voice of America
Ukraine Restricting Power Use After Russian Attacks
Ukraine is restricting power use Thursday in response to Russian attacks that damaged parts of the country’s electrical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to conserve energy in an address late Wednesday. He said the government was working to create “mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in...
Voice of America
Over 40 Journalists Arrested in Iran Since Protests Broke Out, Watchdog Says
Washington — Forty-one journalists have been confirmed detained by Iran since protests broke out last month over the death of a woman in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish woman, was arrested in September for improperly wearing her hijab. She died three...
Voice of America
Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran
More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Voice of America
Canada’s Joly: We Have ‘Responsibility’ to Support People of Iran
"The incredibly brave women of Iran" deserve our support, said Canada’s foreign minister Thursday as she hosted a virtual meeting with a group of her female counterparts from around the world. “The women of Iran are speaking clearly. No longer will they tolerate the regime’s vision of women in...
Voice of America
Truss Was a Good Partner, Biden Says on British PM Resignation
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is stepping down from office after just six weeks of her turbulent tenure, a “good partner” in supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. Biden declined to weigh in on her...
Voice of America
Pentagon: Iranian Military in Ukraine, Helping Russia Launch Drone Attacks
Pentagon — Iranian military personnel are "on the ground" in Ukraine, assisting the Russian military with drone operations that have been terrorizing the country and targeting power facilities, the Pentagon said Thursday. "Our understanding is that they [Iranian forces] are on the ground in Crimea, assisting Russian military personnel...
Voice of America
White House Pushes Back Concerns That Ukraine Support Is Waning
Washington — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against growing concerns that Republican lawmakers would not keep aid flowing to Ukraine should they retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the November midterm election. “The United States has provided Ukraine with robust bipartisan support,” she...
Voice of America
Poll Shows Ukrainians Resolved to Fight Until Victory
Washington — A new Gallup poll released this week found that 70% of Ukrainians want to continue the war with Russia until they achieve victory, and 91% said victory means recapturing all Ukrainian territory seized by Russia, including Crimea. The poll was conducted in September amid excitement over recent...
Voice of America
Iran Holds Military Exercises on Border Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is conducting military exercises along the country's border with Azerbaijan amid signs of tensions between the two countries. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency has reported that the maneuvers, which commenced Monday in the northwestern region, were being held in accordance...
Voice of America
Experts Weigh in on Regional Impact of Syria-Hamas Rapprochement
WASHINGTON — The Syrian government and Palestinian militant group Hamas publicly resumed ties this week after a decade of estrangement, a move experts believe could have significant regional implications. A high-ranking Hamas-led Palestinian delegation met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Wednesday in Damascus, the first such visit in 10...
Voice of America
US-Saudi Oil Dispute Fraying Long-Time Relations
Amman, Jordan — A dispute over oil between Saudi Arabia and the United States is straining the long-standing relationship between Washington and its Gulf ally. Saudi officials, in coordination with OPEC Plus, recently decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The Saudis say the cut was made to prevent a collapse in oil prices. Analysts say the move undercuts Western sanctions on Russia and will jeopardize energy security.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 21
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:09 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Russia is likely continuing to prepare for a false-flag attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Iran, the Institute said, is providing military support to Russian forces in Ukraine despite new international sanctions likely in part because Iranian leaders believe that they need Moscow’s help to upend the U.S.-led global order.
Voice of America
US, Russian Defense Chiefs Talk as Fighting Rages in Ukraine
Washington — The top U.S. and Russian defense officials spoke by phone for the first time in months Friday, as Russian officials indicated a new openness to possible negotiations and as Ukrainian forces edged closer to the Russian-occupied southern port city of Kherson. The United States and Russia both...
Voice of America
US Charges 5 Russians With Shipping US Military Tech to Moscow, Evading Sanctions
NEW YORK / WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals with sanctions evasion and other crimes for shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the electronic components purchased...
