Vista, CA

Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier

Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oceanside Public Library Closed November 2nd For Staff Training

Oceanside, CA –All Oceanside Public Library locations will be closed on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, for staff training. The Library will reopen Thursday, November 3 at 9:00 a.m. for normal business hours. The Oceanside Public Library, as the cultural heart of Oceanside, empowers the community by promoting, literacy, information...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall

Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E rates to increase in January

SAN DIEGO — You know how high your SDG&E bill got last year. Brace yourself because it's expected to go up again. "We made a commitment last year to make sure customers aren't surprised," said Scott Crider, SDG&E's senior vice president of external operations and support. Following last year's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Supervisor Jim Desmond -Helping Those in Need

When I was elected Supervisor four years ago, I made behavioral health a top priority. Behavioral health and homelessness go hand and hand and unfortunately, many of the people who end up living on our streets, are suffering mentally and aren’t given the proper medicine or care to help stabilize them.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend

Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT

October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
SANTEE, CA

