thevistapress.com
Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier
Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Public Library Closed November 2nd For Staff Training
Oceanside, CA –All Oceanside Public Library locations will be closed on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, for staff training. The Library will reopen Thursday, November 3 at 9:00 a.m. for normal business hours. The Oceanside Public Library, as the cultural heart of Oceanside, empowers the community by promoting, literacy, information...
Del Mar to consider a building electrification ordinance
Del Mar will consider a building electrification ordinance, following cities including Encinitas and Solana Beach that have already enacted their own ordinances.
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall
Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
Councilman Whitburn Says Civic Center Redevelopment Could End Street Homelessness
San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn requested recommendations this week on how to use the proposed civic center revitalization project to end street homelessness in San Diego. Whitburn, whose district includes downtown San Diego, made it clear at Tuesday’s council meeting that homelessness should be a top priority as the...
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
Firefighters halt spread of East County brush fire
A brush fire that broke out Thursday in the Rancho San Diego area is now under control, first responders said.
SDG&E rates to increase in January
SAN DIEGO — You know how high your SDG&E bill got last year. Brace yourself because it's expected to go up again. "We made a commitment last year to make sure customers aren't surprised," said Scott Crider, SDG&E's senior vice president of external operations and support. Following last year's...
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond -Helping Those in Need
When I was elected Supervisor four years ago, I made behavioral health a top priority. Behavioral health and homelessness go hand and hand and unfortunately, many of the people who end up living on our streets, are suffering mentally and aren’t given the proper medicine or care to help stabilize them.
Revolutionary ‘water batteries’ may soon power 135,000 homes in California
San Diego is looking into new ways to keep power flowing. According to reports from NPR, the San Diego Water Authority wants to use the San Vicente Reservoir to store solar energy in water batteries that can power up to 135,000 homes. The goal is to create a sustainable energy system that can keep the lights on even when the Sun has fallen from the sky.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
thevistapress.com
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend
Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
Voiceof San Diego
Residents Have Complained About Gunshots Coming from a Plant Nursery for Years. Here’s What We Found
Last month, I reported on a property north of Escondido, near San Pasqual Valley, that has garnered complaints from its neighbors for more than six years. The property was purchased in November 2016 by members of the Freedom Fighters Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by former U.S. Border Patrol Agent Alex Djokich and his wife.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
eastcountymagazine.org
FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT
October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
SDG&E expected to raise customers' rates in 2023
Officials from San Diego Gas & Electric are beginning outreach early to prepare customers for an expected rate increase on Jan. 1, 2023.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
Riders fed up with Uber and Lyft price surge to-and-from downtown during the playoffs
SAN DIEGO — Those ditching their cars to avoid hefty parking fees downtown as the Padres continue their run for a championship, are in for a shock when they order an Uber or Lyft. The price surge is a result of high demand but riders say they are fed...
