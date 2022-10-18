ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

City Council requests separate leases for Harley Clarke Mansion

City Council requested the Administration & Public Works Committee work out two separate leases for the Harley Clarke Mansion and its garden during its Oct. 10 meeting. Designed by pioneering Prairie style landscape architect Jens Jensen, Harley Clarke Mansion is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Evanston-based nonprofit The Jens Jensen Garden in Evanston has been working to refurbish the mansion’s surrounding garden, which includes the stonework of famed landscape architect Alfred Caldwell.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations

The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative

Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
EVANSTON, IL
Austin Weekly News

Developer wants to bring housing, stores to West Side

548 Development, a Black-owned developer currently working on turning the long-vacant “Silver Shovel” property in North Lawndale into an industrial campus, is looking to build a mixed-use development with a grocery store and a coffee shop further north, in West Humboldt Park. The Silver Shovel site was an...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election

Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible

As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
EVANSTON, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Electioneering Straight Out Of The Mayor’s Office –

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who was elected by 10.9% of the registered voters (82% of a 13.76% voter turnout) in Dolton, apparently decided it was a good idea to go live to Facebook from the Mayor’s office. We don’t know who the guy filming this is but believe him to be a village or township employee.
DOLTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Chicago for Abortion Rights meets to discuss past rallies and future plans

Chicago for Abortion Rights held a virtual general meeting Thursday to reflect on the abortion rallies it sponsored this month in Chicago and Evanston as well as discuss plans for the months ahead. A network of activists and community members, CFAR focuses on promoting abortion rights in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program

In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

More attention needed on Roosevelt Road

The neighbors on south Lombard have joined together in protest of the activities and conditions surrounding the property located at 6200-6216 Roosevelt Road. As it should, Wednesday Journal has supported their concerns. What I found interesting in WJ’s editorial [Attention to Roosevelt, Our Views, Viewpoints, Oct. 12] was the last...
OAK PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with monthlong programming

Evanston celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with a multitude of celebrations this year, ranging from worry doll making kits to community-wide events. Approximately 12% of Evanston residents identify as Hispanic or Latino/a/e, according to United Census Bureau data. Additionally, 8,778 people who identify as Hispanic live in Evanston –– almost double the 4,541 residents counted in 2000.
EVANSTON, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Prentice Butler, 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King's chief of staff, running to succeed her

After working for the 4th Ward's last two alderpersons, Prentice Butler, a University of Chicago graduate and Bronzeville resident, has announced his candidacy for the job. In an interview, Butler said his interest in community engagement and politics began with his parents; he remembers being excited at the election of Mayor Harold Washington and how his sudden death in November of 1987 "sucked the energy out of the room" and put a pall over Black Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy