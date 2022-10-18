Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
City Council requests separate leases for Harley Clarke Mansion
City Council requested the Administration & Public Works Committee work out two separate leases for the Harley Clarke Mansion and its garden during its Oct. 10 meeting. Designed by pioneering Prairie style landscape architect Jens Jensen, Harley Clarke Mansion is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Evanston-based nonprofit The Jens Jensen Garden in Evanston has been working to refurbish the mansion’s surrounding garden, which includes the stonework of famed landscape architect Alfred Caldwell.
Daily Northwestern
Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations
The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative
Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
Austin Weekly News
Developer wants to bring housing, stores to West Side
548 Development, a Black-owned developer currently working on turning the long-vacant “Silver Shovel” property in North Lawndale into an industrial campus, is looking to build a mixed-use development with a grocery store and a coffee shop further north, in West Humboldt Park. The Silver Shovel site was an...
Daily Northwestern
District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
Daily Northwestern
18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible
As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Electioneering Straight Out Of The Mayor’s Office –
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who was elected by 10.9% of the registered voters (82% of a 13.76% voter turnout) in Dolton, apparently decided it was a good idea to go live to Facebook from the Mayor’s office. We don’t know who the guy filming this is but believe him to be a village or township employee.
Daily Northwestern
EPL Racial Equity Task Force receives new applications, collects data on demographics of library users
Evanston Public Library closed a new round of applications this week for its Racial Equity Task Force, a group that focuses on expanding the library’s outreach to underserved residents, particularly from Evanston’s 5th, 8th and 9th wards. The task force was founded in 2019 after consulting firm DeEtta...
Daily Northwestern
Chicago for Abortion Rights meets to discuss past rallies and future plans
Chicago for Abortion Rights held a virtual general meeting Thursday to reflect on the abortion rallies it sponsored this month in Chicago and Evanston as well as discuss plans for the months ahead. A network of activists and community members, CFAR focuses on promoting abortion rights in the Chicago area.
PLANetizen
Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program
In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
Bronzeville Joins Growing List Of Chicago Neighborhoods Hiring Private Security To Stop Violence
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville will soon begin a pilot program to add private security to the area, bringing in a South Side-based company to collaborate with a community watchdog group to monitor busy streets and residential areas. Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the pilot program at a community last...
CHA to distribute 5,000 coats to families, children at 15th annual Operation Warm
Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is partnering with the national non-profit Operation Warm for the 15th year to give away 5,000 new winter coats to children living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022...
CTU members hold rally outside Southwest Side charter school, demanding better staffing
Among those rallying outside the Idar Charter School near 51st and Homan was Zachary Warren, a math teacher there who said more staffing is needed to help students, especially those who are struggling with language and learning challenges.
Office buildings in Chicago transforming into apartments as people continue to work from home
CHICAGO - Quite a few office buildings in Chicago and across the country remain empty after the pandemic as workers continue to work from home. A new idea for that empty space? Housing. In Chicago, financial help is being offered to developers that will convert office buildings in the LaSalle...
oakpark.com
More attention needed on Roosevelt Road
The neighbors on south Lombard have joined together in protest of the activities and conditions surrounding the property located at 6200-6216 Roosevelt Road. As it should, Wednesday Journal has supported their concerns. What I found interesting in WJ’s editorial [Attention to Roosevelt, Our Views, Viewpoints, Oct. 12] was the last...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with monthlong programming
Evanston celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with a multitude of celebrations this year, ranging from worry doll making kits to community-wide events. Approximately 12% of Evanston residents identify as Hispanic or Latino/a/e, according to United Census Bureau data. Additionally, 8,778 people who identify as Hispanic live in Evanston –– almost double the 4,541 residents counted in 2000.
Prentice Butler, 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King's chief of staff, running to succeed her
After working for the 4th Ward's last two alderpersons, Prentice Butler, a University of Chicago graduate and Bronzeville resident, has announced his candidacy for the job. In an interview, Butler said his interest in community engagement and politics began with his parents; he remembers being excited at the election of Mayor Harold Washington and how his sudden death in November of 1987 "sucked the energy out of the room" and put a pall over Black Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Latest fundraising has Paul Vallas eager for campaign fight in Chicago mayoral race
CHICAGO - After flexing newfound fundraising muscle, mayoral challenger Paul Vallas said Wednesday he will have the campaign cash he needs to shake off the arch-conservative, Republican label some opponents are trying to pin on him. A former Chicago Public Schools CEO, Vallas said he has $1.82 million cash on...
Downtown alderman believes widespread fraud a possibility with Lightfoot's gas and transit card giveaway program
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
