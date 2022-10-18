After working for the 4th Ward's last two alderpersons, Prentice Butler, a University of Chicago graduate and Bronzeville resident, has announced his candidacy for the job. In an interview, Butler said his interest in community engagement and politics began with his parents; he remembers being excited at the election of Mayor Harold Washington and how his sudden death in November of 1987 "sucked the energy out of the room" and put a pall over Black Chicago.

