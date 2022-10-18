Read full article on original website
Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West
JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
Central visits Lee for game with major playoff implications
Playoff implications abound in Friday’s high school football games around Southwest Virginia. Perhaps none carries more importance to the postseason picture than the Mountain 7 District matchup featuring Lee High and Wise Central. The Generals (4-3, 0-3) host Central (3-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. at Five Star Stadium.
Chiefs, Falcons meet with chance to ease sting of long season
They only have one win between them this season, but it simply means this game is even more important to Cherokee and Volunteer. “I think any rivalry game is important to anyone,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “With the way things have gone this year, it would certainly go a long way towards making us feel a little better about this season. I think what we’ve done the past two years is not make a big deal out of it within our program. That just adds anxiety for our guys. Just go play and compete.”
Photo gallery: Region 1-AAA soccer final
Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill engaged in a seesaw battle that needed overtime before the Region 1-AAA girls soccer title was decided Thursday night. The Lady Hilltoppers were the last to find the net and pulled out a 3-2 win at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Good Moon rising among statistical competition
Science Hill's Tyler Moon has risen above the competition through Tennessee's high school football season. Because of his jack-of-trades role for the Hilltoppers, Moon is on the fringe of the top 10 in a couple of categories. But the place he shines is touchdowns with 16 on the season.
