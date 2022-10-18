NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Warm air, breezy winds and fire concerns are on the menu Friday with a front moving into the area during the weekend. With a strong area of high pressure centered to our southeast, this will allow for the warmer than average conditions filter into the viewing area Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a low 80 here or there with sunny skies. The winds will be on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some areas. With the winds, dry dew points and drought-like conditions, this poses the concern for some fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska durign the majoirty of the day. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 40s for the most part with mainly clear conditions with winds calming down some.

