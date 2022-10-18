ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Shane Shippy
3d ago

I busted out my crystal ball I told the snow go to CA this year. would rather deal with the cold and no snow. lol 😅😅🍹

knopnews2.com

Above average temperatures, breezy winds and fire concerns Friday; Front moves in during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Warm air, breezy winds and fire concerns are on the menu Friday with a front moving into the area during the weekend. With a strong area of high pressure centered to our southeast, this will allow for the warmer than average conditions filter into the viewing area Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a low 80 here or there with sunny skies. The winds will be on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some areas. With the winds, dry dew points and drought-like conditions, this poses the concern for some fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska durign the majoirty of the day. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 40s for the most part with mainly clear conditions with winds calming down some.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Watch: Video shows the extent of drought for Nebraska, Platte River

VALLEY, Neb. — New drone footage and video by KETV NewsWatch 7 shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. "One hundred percent of the state of Nebraska is in some form of drought, and a good portion of it is in the most severe category of drought. And a lot of that focus is out west," Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, told KETV.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KGAB AM 650

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KETV.com

Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade

Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
KX News

From the 70s to snow? It’s possible

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You never know what you’re going to get with a North Dakota Fall. This week, we’re warming to the 60s and 70s. A trough will slide into North Dakota Sunday and Monday. It may bring our first chance at widespread snow. We’re still six days out so stay tuned to the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 97-5

Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
Post Register

Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
IDAHO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE

