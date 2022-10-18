Read full article on original website
Shane Shippy
3d ago
I busted out my crystal ball I told the snow go to CA this year. would rather deal with the cold and no snow. lol 😅😅🍹
3
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
knopnews2.com
Above average temperatures, breezy winds and fire concerns Friday; Front moves in during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Warm air, breezy winds and fire concerns are on the menu Friday with a front moving into the area during the weekend. With a strong area of high pressure centered to our southeast, this will allow for the warmer than average conditions filter into the viewing area Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a low 80 here or there with sunny skies. The winds will be on the breezy side with winds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some areas. With the winds, dry dew points and drought-like conditions, this poses the concern for some fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska durign the majoirty of the day. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 40s for the most part with mainly clear conditions with winds calming down some.
KETV.com
Watch: Video shows the extent of drought for Nebraska, Platte River
VALLEY, Neb. — New drone footage and video by KETV NewsWatch 7 shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. "One hundred percent of the state of Nebraska is in some form of drought, and a good portion of it is in the most severe category of drought. And a lot of that focus is out west," Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, told KETV.
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see 12+ inches of snow; Casper has 80% chance of showers by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — With strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels, much of Wyoming will be under either a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch between noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Wind gusts could reach...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
oilcity.news
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
From the 70s to snow? It’s possible
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You never know what you’re going to get with a North Dakota Fall. This week, we’re warming to the 60s and 70s. A trough will slide into North Dakota Sunday and Monday. It may bring our first chance at widespread snow. We’re still six days out so stay tuned to the […]
knopnews2.com
Warm,breezy, and remaining dry Thursday into Saturday; Cold front moves through Sunday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The warmer days around the region will continue for our Thursday into Saturday. Don’t get used it to though, because there will be a cold front moving through the area Sunday. With an area of high pressure being on top of the region, this...
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
Cold temps, possible snow as first winter storm set to blast Utah
Those triple-digit temps over the summer and comfortable fall days will all be a thing of the past for most of Utah over the weekend.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
Here’s what NOAA is predicting for winter weather in Mass. this year
We are in our third consecutive year of La Niña conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a significant chance of a warm winter for Massachusetts this year. Precipitation is equally as likely to be above average as it is to be below average, according to...
Nebraska Tourism announces Holiday Passport Program
In addition to the mall, Lauritzen Gardens will also have passports available and is part of the Holiday Passport. In all, there are 20 locations across Nebraska participating in the program.
