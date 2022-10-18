District quarterfinal roundup: Tate and West Florida advance, Pine Forest and Milton go home

Here's a roundup of district volleyball quarterfinal matches played on Monday, Oct. 17.

District 1-6A

No. 4 Tate 3, No. 5 Milton 0

Tate lives to play another day after sweeping the Panthers at home. Set scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25-14. Stats were unavailable.

Milton ends the season with a 7-16 record.

Winners of five of their last six matches, the Aggies improved to 13-13. They play a semifinal match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at top-seeded Gulf Breeze. Unbeaten in 11 matches at home, the Dolphins did not drop a set in two matches against Tate.

On the other end of the bracket, No. 2 Navarre is host to No. 3 PAce.

District 1-5A

No. 3 Arnold 3, No. 6 Pine Forest 0

The Eagles' season came to an end after falling in three sets at Arnold. Set scores were 25-8, 25-8 and 25-7. Stats were unavailable.

Pine Forest went 0-13 in 2022. It is the program's second-straight winless season. The Marlins move on to play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at No. 2 Booker T. Washington. The Wildcats defeated Arnold twice this season.

District 1-4A

No. 4 West Florida 3, No. 5 Bay 1

The Jaguars have followed a three-match losing streak with wins in their last six contests. The team's latest triumph n came in a four-set victory at home against the Tornadoes.

Set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-20. Stats were unavailable.

At 17-9, West Florida plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at No. 1 South Walton. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season. At the same time on the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Pensacola is host to No. 3 North Bay Haven Academy.

District 1-1A

No. 4 Northview 3, No. 5 Laurel Hill 1

The Chiefs kept their season alive with a four-set win against Hoboes. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-16. Stats were unavailable.

Improving to 6-10 in 2022, Northview plays No. 1 Baker at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central High School. The Gators earned two sweeps against the Chiefs in the regular season.

