District quarterfinal roundup: Tate and West Florida advance, Pine Forest and Milton go home

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Here's a roundup of district volleyball quarterfinal matches played on Monday, Oct. 17.

District 1-6A

No. 4 Tate 3, No. 5 Milton 0

Tate lives to play another day after sweeping the Panthers at home. Set scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25-14. Stats were unavailable.

Milton ends the season with a 7-16 record.

Winners of five of their last six matches, the Aggies improved to 13-13. They play a semifinal match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at top-seeded Gulf Breeze. Unbeaten in 11 matches at home, the Dolphins did not drop a set in two matches against Tate.

On the other end of the bracket, No. 2 Navarre is host to No. 3 PAce.

District Volleyball preview: How the brackets look heading into tournament play Monday

PNJ Volleyball Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa counties stat leaders entering districts

District 1-5A

No. 3 Arnold 3, No. 6 Pine Forest 0

The Eagles' season came to an end after falling in three sets at Arnold. Set scores were 25-8, 25-8 and 25-7. Stats were unavailable.

Pine Forest went 0-13 in 2022. It is the program's second-straight winless season. The Marlins move on to play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at No. 2 Booker T. Washington. The Wildcats defeated Arnold twice this season.

District 1-4A

No. 4 West Florida 3, No. 5 Bay 1

The Jaguars have followed a three-match losing streak with wins in their last six contests. The team's latest triumph n came in a four-set victory at home against the Tornadoes.

Set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-20. Stats were unavailable.

At 17-9, West Florida plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at No. 1 South Walton. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season. At the same time on the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Pensacola is host to No. 3 North Bay Haven Academy.

District 1-1A

No. 4 Northview 3, No. 5 Laurel Hill 1

The Chiefs kept their season alive with a four-set win against Hoboes. Set scores were 25-20, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-16. Stats were unavailable.

Improving to 6-10 in 2022, Northview plays No. 1 Baker at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central High School. The Gators earned two sweeps against the Chiefs in the regular season.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: District quarterfinal roundup: Tate and West Florida advance, Pine Forest and Milton go home

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
