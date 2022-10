Samford women’s soccer is peaking at the right time, as the Bulldogs are playing well with the SoCon Tournament approaching in less than a week. In addition, the team is coming off two thrilling home games at Shauna Yelton Field. In the past week, the Bulldogs tied with ETSU 1-1 at the annual Shauna’s House Game and defeated Western Carolina 1-0 to gift Todd Yelton his 300th career win.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO