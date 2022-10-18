ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California early Monday that killed a woman and wounded three other people, authorities said.

Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $2 million, police said. It wasn't immediately clear whether Sharp had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Officers near downtown Long Beach responded to a report of a stabbing at around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 60s who had been stabbed several times in her upper body, police said.

Investigators learned that the woman had simply been standing on Atlantic Avenue when a man came up and attacked her, police said.

The woman, whose name wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police spokesperson Brandon Fahey said.

About an hour later, police were sent to another reported stabbing about a half-mile (0.8 km) to the south. A man was hospitalized with non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, Fahey told reporters.

Shortly after 7 a.m., two men were stabbed about a mile (1.6 km) south of where the second attack occurred. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fahey said.

Sharp was carrying a knife when he was arrested near the scene of the third stabbing, police said.

“The motive for all attacks remains under investigation," a police statement said. “However, detectives believe the stabbings were unprovoked and the suspect and victims did not know each other."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man found fatally shot to death in Huntington Park

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning Thursday in Huntington Park. Police were dispatched to the scene located in the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. after learning that a shooting had occurred.When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no suspect information immediately available. Huntington Park Police Department officers are being assisted in the investigation by detectives from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
CBS News

Police in pursuit of suspect wanted for a traffic violation

Police are in pursuit of a suspect in the Rosemead area. The pursuit began in San Diego after the driver failed to stop during a traffic stop. Pursuit suspect in police custody after hour-long standoff. After a standoff that lasted almost two hours, crisis negotiators were finally able to get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
EASTVALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack

Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress. When they arrived they found a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd., though the Sheriff’s […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
KRMG

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT — (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Long Beach Post

Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say

A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​No Contest Plea for Suspect Caught Assaulting Girl in Stater Bros. Bathroom

NORWALK - The suspect caught by employees as he assaulted a girl in a supermarket restroom pleaded no contest October 17. Steven Magdaleno, 39, entered his plea, which is the same as a guilty plea, to one count of assault with further intent to commit a serious sex crime, according to Los Angeles County booking records.
NORWALK, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy