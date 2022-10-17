ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sbmd.org

Pfizer, Moderna updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots now offered for children at Houston Health Department

Updated Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children are now offered at all Houston Health Department health centers and multi-service centers. The department received a shipment of the Pfizer booster today. Anyone needing more information may visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220 for information on vaccine locations and schedules.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy