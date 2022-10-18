Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
Decatur non-profit caught off guard by cold weather, desperate for donations
A Decatur non-profit says that they are in desperate need of community donations after being caught off guard by this week's cold snap.
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
Franklin County Times
Cornhole captivation: Russellville family plays competitively across the nation
For the past two and half years, playing cornhole has been a favorite pastime of Amber Fretwell and her husband, Shane. It’s gone from a casual, occasional family game to something much bigger. Once upon a time, the Fretwells had played cornhole in the backyard but had never been...
Harvest man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
The crash took the life of a 21-year-old from Harvest.
Brian Martin defense asks for unsealing of DA recusal motion
The defense of Brian Lansing Martin asked the court to unseal its motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself.
WAFF
Resident-TVA dispute update
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
Athens, Falkville men among 3 federally indicted on drug charges
Three Alabama men have been federally indicted on separate and unrelated gun and drug cases after court documents were recently unsealed, according to officials.
theflorala.com
Lauderdale County reports increase in fentanyl overdoses
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is comparable to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger. It is normally prescribed by doctors for patients in severe or chronic pain, especially when patients have become tolerant to other opioids.
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
Alabama: Decatur City Schools reports altercation between bus driver, parent
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Aggravated stalking conviction stands for Lawrence County man
A Lawrence County man's aggravated stalking conviction will stand after court documents show he tried to appeal the decision.
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Hartselle Enquirer
Medical office, additional physicians planned for Hartselle will fill need, mayor says
A property purchase by Cullman Regional Medical Center will eventually provide Hartselle with a new medical office and additional physicians that the city’s mayor said will fill a void in health care. The Medical Center recently acquired 9 acres of the former Abercrombie home property at 1790 U.S. 31...
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in north Alabama
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
