NBC12
1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five adults charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Richmond girl
Five men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl that happened in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood in September.
‘Where are the programs?’: East End residents speaking out after fatal shooting
"It's sickening, because it's like, where's the public outcry?" Said Treasure Salaam, a mother of four who lives on North 23rd Street. "Violence is a public health issue, but where are the faces? Where are the people? Where are the programs?"
Male found dead after Richmond shooting in Fairfield Court
A person was found dead on North 23rd Street in Richmond's East End after a shooting, police say.
foxrichmond.com
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a shooting in Henrico Tuesday evening. On Oct. 18, just after 9 p.m., a man approached an off-duty officer at the Laburnum and Carolina avenues intersection with gunshots on his lower half. Henrico Fire/EMS took him to the hospital with serious injuries.
NBC12
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman shot in Petersburg, police investigating
Petersburg police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.
Chesterfield Police launch death investigation at Arboretum Place hotel
Police are investigating a death at a Chesterfield County hotel that was reported on Thursday afternoon.
VIDEO: Passerby films car fire on Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield
A car fire near Brandermill Parkway stopped traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
Man killed at Henrico apartments
Police identified the deceased victim as Khmard Antonio Straughter. A second shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Central Va. police are doing this in hopes to stop catalytic converter thefts
Dubbed “Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown,” drivers can sign up to have the catalytic converter on their vehicle painted for free at five Midas locations throughout the region.
Weapons brought to Richmond, Chesterfield schools four times in about a month
Yet another student was found with a weapon at a local school Thursday morning, this time in Richmond.
WRIC TV
Henrico Police investigating Monday night double shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two men on Monday night. Henrico Police officers responded to the Williamsburg Village Apartments on Shirleydale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 for reports of two people shot. Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.
NBC12
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania mom has been charged with murder and child neglect after her child died after eating a large number of THC gummies. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 17, a grand jury indicted Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, for the death of her 4-year-old son.
NBC12
‘Something’s gotta stop’: Police investigate after weapons found at central Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a knife at a high school in the city of Richmond on Thursday. The school division says a student at Thomas Jefferson High School had the knife, and a school resource officer was able to take it away. There’s currently no...
Loved one remembers Chesterfield crash victim, driver faces DUI and hit-and-run charges
A driver is facing charges for a DUI and hit and run after police say she hit two pedestrians, left the scene and then came back to the crash site.
Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday
In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.
Crime Insider has new details about shooting outside Richmond elementary school
Imani Hill, 26, of Richmond, was shot and killed outside the elementary school on Friday afternoon, according to police.
