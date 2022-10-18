ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxrichmond.com

Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12

Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a shooting in Henrico Tuesday evening. On Oct. 18, just after 9 p.m., a man approached an off-duty officer at the Laburnum and Carolina avenues intersection with gunshots on his lower half. Henrico Fire/EMS took him to the hospital with serious injuries.
NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRIC TV

Henrico Police investigating Monday night double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two men on Monday night. Henrico Police officers responded to the Williamsburg Village Apartments on Shirleydale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 for reports of two people shot. Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.
