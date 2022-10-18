Read full article on original website
Lapid vows to amend Nation-State law if he remains premier after November elections
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that if he is able to form a government following the Nov. 1 election, he would modify Israel’s Nation-State law, and ensure Jews cannot pray on the Temple Mount. “I oppose the Nation-State law and I think it should be changed...
In reversal, Australia won’t recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
(JTA) — Australia’s new left-leaning government is reversing the decision made nearly four years ago under a conservative administration to move the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in December 2018 that Australia would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The move put...
Caroline Glick: Australia’s assault on Israel
The decision by Australia’s Labor government to “celebrate” Simchat Torah by renouncing Canberra’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is an assault on the Jewish state, argues Caroline Glick in the latest episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick discusses the event in...
Report: To boost Abbas, Israel will let PA use helicopters
For the first time since the early days of the Second Intifada in 2001, the Israeli government is expected to approve a Palestinian Authority request to purchase helicopters for top PA officials’ use. Following an investigation by the defense establishment, officials have decided to approve the request as part...
‘The US is pressing the PA to increase security coordination with Israel’
The United States is applying pressure on the Palestinian Authority to increase security coordination with Israel, as part of a larger effort to reduce violence in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, a former Israeli defense official tells JNS. A senior P.A. delegation arrived in Washington in...
Ukrainian defense minister cancels call with Gantz
A phone call set to take place on Thursday between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov was canceled at the request of Kyiv, Gantz’s office said. No revised date was scheduled for the call, the statement said. The incident comes after Gantz on Wednesday...
Israel a complicated place
I was in my teens when I made my first visit to Israel – a summer program sponsored by the Bureau of Jewish Education in Cleveland – the predecessor to what is now the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. I came back a changed person, and it wasn’t long before I thought about eventually moving to Israel. I did move, but that happened decades later.
Stephen Harper gets Israel Allies Award for ‘faith-based diplomacy’
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper received the Israel Allies Award at a gala dinner Thursday night in Whitby, Canada. The award is the highest honor given by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) to pro-Israel leaders. “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Israel Allies Foundation in front...
Hamas ‘sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber warfare training’
Hamas is sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber-warfare training and operations, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. According to the Kan News report, Hamas recruited tens of Palestinian youths for training in Malaysia in recent years, with some remaining in the country to conduct cyber operations for the terrorist group.
Israeli defense minister: We did not sell weapons to Ukraine
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized on Tuesday that Israel has not yet sold weapons to Ukraine, just hours after Kiev’s foreign minister announced that his government would formally ask Jerusalem to supply it with arms. “I want to make it clear that we did not sell weapons to...
Ali Khamenei: The West now fears our drones and missiles
The West formerly paid little attention to Tehran’s missile and drone technologies but now concedes that they are very dangerous and complains about Iran giving them to “so-and-so,” Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a statement broadcasted on Wednesday. According to the video reported by MEMRI, Khamenei’s...
Should Israel send weapons to Ukraine? Analysts offer conflicting views
Israel has rebuffed repeated Ukrainian requests to supply the war-torn country with its Iron Dome system and other military equipment. This week, Israel’s refusal came into the spotlight as Russia attacked Ukraine’s civilian centers using Iranian “kamikaze” drones. Ukraine said on Tuesday that it will formally...
Three Israelis charged with helping Hamas plot attacks
Three Israeli citizens from the North were charged on Thursday with a range of severe security offenses, including spying for Hamas and gathering information on Israel’s Cellcom cellular network. The prosecution’s Cyber Division charged the defendants in the Central District Magistrate’s Court in Rishon Lezion with passing on significant...
‘Bad Jews’ describes a history of American Jewish infighting
(JTA) — The history of Jewish identity and politics in America has been told as a triumph of spiritual renewal (“A Certain People,” Charles Silberman, 1986), as an overdue flexing of political muscle (“Jewish Power,” J.J. Goldberg, 1996) and as a series of clashes between denominations and world views (“Jew vs. Jew,” Samuel Freedman, 2006).
In a first, EU invites Jews and Muslims to stand up for kosher and halal slaughter amid local bans
(JTA) — European Union officials in Brussels invited Jewish and Muslim community leaders to discuss meat production, in what some of the guests characterized as progress toward ensuring religious freedom. The event, which was convened by the EU’s point person for fighting antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein, included Jews and...
The future of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations is unclear as its founder retires
WASHINGTON (JTA) — As she nears her retirement from Congress, Brenda Lawrence knows her work bringing Jews and Blacks together is not finished. Her latest reminder: Kanye West. When Lawrence, a Detroit area Democrat, spoke last Wednesday via Zoom from a glass-enclosed porch at her home overlooking a farm,...
British prime minister resigns after 45 days in office
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday just 45 days after assuming office, amid a political firestorm set off by her economic plan that was panned by investors, sent the pound and stocks tumbling and created chaos in her Conservative Party. Truss, who goes down as the shortest-serving prime...
IRGC chief warns Riyadh against ‘relying on Israel’
In an apparent reference to the strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf Arab governments, Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said on Thursday that Iranian officials had told Saudi Arabia’s leaders they should stop relying on Israel. “This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider [fragile]....
As Russia scales back in Syria, Israel says it still won’t give Ukraine weapons
(JTA) — Intelligence officials say Russia has removed troops and an air defense system from Syria, removing a factor that until now has inhibited Israel from assisting Ukraine in defending itself from Russia’s war against the country. Israel has delivered substantial humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war’s...
Candidate should learn history
Congressional candidate Max Miller, stated, “Trump did more for the state of Israel than any other United States president in our history.” This is categorically false, and I expect better from a history major. President Donald Trump deserves credit for moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham...
