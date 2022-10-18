Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida's southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm's powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO