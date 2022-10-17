ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
49ers draft picks 2023: How San Francisco's stockpile of compensatory picks helped Christian McCaffrey trade

The 49ers just raised their 2023 bet by trading for Christian McCaffrey. To acquire the star running back it took a king's ransom, with San Francisco sending the Panthers the 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks along with a 2024 fifth rounder. It's a hefty price for the back, but the 49ers are taking the Rams approach to this season: The ends justify the means.
Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers

The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 7: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

NFL DFS players are going to have a bit more trouble making lineups in Week 7. Why? Well, bye weeks are here in full force, so the player pool has thinned out a bit. The byes are as bad as it gets in Week 7 with the Eagles, Bills, Vikings, and Rams out of action, so those in DraftKings and FanDuel contests will have to dig deep for sleepers and stacks to buoy their daily fantasy lineups in cash games and tournaments alike.
How Kings' playoff drought compares to longest streaks in NBA history: Active & all-time lists for most consecutive seasons missing playoffs

It's been a while since the Kings were in the playoffs. A whopping 16 seasons, to be exact. In 2005-06, Sacramento entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and saw its season come to an end at the hands of San Antonio in six games. That's the last time the Kings experienced postseason basketball, making for the longest active drought in the NBA.
NFL Week 7 Weather Updates: Mild wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners have an unforgiving set of bye weeks and mounting injuries to deal with this weekend, so the last thing they need is wind or rain causing further issues. Fortunately, the Week 7 NFL weather forecast is pretty ideal outside of a couple of mild worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.

