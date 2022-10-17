NFL DFS players are going to have a bit more trouble making lineups in Week 7. Why? Well, bye weeks are here in full force, so the player pool has thinned out a bit. The byes are as bad as it gets in Week 7 with the Eagles, Bills, Vikings, and Rams out of action, so those in DraftKings and FanDuel contests will have to dig deep for sleepers and stacks to buoy their daily fantasy lineups in cash games and tournaments alike.

2 DAYS AGO