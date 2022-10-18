Ancient world's multicultural secrets revealed by handwriting analysis of scrolls

Interesting read. So many people are scared of AI, but this isn't a movie, and that's not how AI works. I think it's great they can use this technology in so many useful ways. As far as multiple scribes, that's not surprising either, especially when the Bible has a lot of signs of this. I know these scribes were just copying the book, but whole verses and even chapters have been added by unknown scribes over the years before it got to us. You can tell some of these additions by idiolect, context, and severe shifts in narrative. Hense, why it's also not surprising that the "unchanging word of God" has hundreds of different versions, just in English, and why you can't even get two believers from the same church building to fully agree on how to interpret the Bible. 1 Corinthians 14:33... Yeah, okay.
No doubt more than one scribe worked on all of them because none are incomplete. Each was taught handwriting in a specific way and variation wasn't permitted like today.
Comments / 4