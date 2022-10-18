Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Why GBBO Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Syabira
Fans have watched "The Great British Bake Off" evolve over the years. The cast has grown more diverse; it's often touted as a cross-section of modern British society. Former "GBBO" contestant Michael Chakraverty wrote in a 2021 Metro essay that the show emphasizes "the normalization of a broad range of experiences." He adds that "reality television ... informs our understanding of the world around us and therefore has a responsibility to reflect a fair, tolerant, and inclusive environment."
Subway Is Stepping On Chipotle's Territory With New Menu Test
Pop quiz: what does Subway serve? If you said "subs," "sandwiches," or "footlongs," you'd be correct — and why not? Subway's been selling sandwiches since opening in 1965, and to say that it sells anything else would sound like a wrong answer. But truth be told, there have been...
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After The Olivia Wilde Dressing Debacle
The Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Jason Sudeikis drama is far from over. In the most recent turn of events, Sudeikis and Wilde's former nanny revealed that the demise of the "Don't Worry Darling" director and the "Ted Lasso" star's relationship may have occurred over a salad dressing. According to the Daily Mail, the nanny revealed that Sudeikis lay under Wilde's car to prevent the actress from delivering her "special" salad dressing to the "One Direction" alum.
Rick Martínez On The Biggest Pasta Mistake You're Making - Exclusive
As your cooking skills improve, you come to the realization of just how important pasta water is. In fact, it's an essential ingredient for producing a tasty pasta sauce that is much needed for your favorite dishes. As far as the pasta itself, arguably, pasta al dente is the best way to go, no matter if it's homemade or boxed. But with endless myths out there about cooking pasta, it can be difficult to decipher which tips you should follow and which you should toss out the window.
The Hilarious 'Side' Eric Wareheim Puts On His Thanksgiving Table - Exclusive
Whoever said a turkey is the star of Thanksgiving is lying — Thanksgiving sides are the true champion of the holiday. Macaroni and cheese, cornbread, green beans, stuffing, and everything in between can make you full enough to take that annual Turkey Day nap even without the meat. Then the desserts roll around, and even if you are still stuffed to the brim, you need to get a taste of your mom's pumpkin pie. Thanksgiving is one of the truest food holidays, and as it gets nearer, we have to highlight the best tips and tricks from the most prominent faces in the food business.
Balthazar's Owner Is In A Shame Spiral Over The James Corden Incident
People who work as restaurant servers tend to absorb a lot of mistreatment. Business Insider says that half of restaurant workers report being abused by customers or managers and they are often seeking ways to escape the industry. Entitlement and abuse are just some of the customer habits that servers...
The Big Brunch Trailer Just Dropped And Puts Dan Levy's Love For Brunch On Full Display
Dan Levy is no longer up a creek. Instead, he's hosting the forthcoming HBO Max show "The Big Brunch," which he admits in the trailer does not make him want to cook, but "makes me want to eat." This is hardly the first brunch show out there, but it is...
We Tried Whataburger's New Chili Cheese Burger. Here's How It Went
When fast food outlets mash up two favorite items into a single deluxe creation like Whataburger has done with its Chili Cheese Burger, cults tend to form and movements are born. A burger that blends the spicy, savory goodness of a chili dog but replaces the dog with a beefy double stack is bound to draw notice and garner internet attention. When you consider that chili itself contains a fair amount of ground beef, it's really like getting three burgers in one bun, even though one is mashed to a pulp and blended with beans and sauce. Even in that state, burger beef is burger beef, which makes the Chili Cheese Burger a veritable feast for meat lovers.
Andrew Zimmern's Knife Hacks Every Home Chef Should Know
Ever start a recipe and think, "Wait, what is a food 'matchstick' really supposed to look like?" Or wondered to yourself if you've diced something a quarter of an inch properly? Maybe you don't have time for that nonsense, and your concerns are more hands-on — you've never taken Knife Skills 101 and you're embarrassed by your uneven cuts and poor technique. Embarrassed, you refuse to chop in front of other people and it's really cramping your style when you get together for homemade dinners with your friends.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0