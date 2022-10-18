Read full article on original website
Related
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
The Tab
New study shows that over half of students studying at Newcastle Uni are female
A new study by The Times Higher Education World Uni Rankings has revealed that not only is Newcastle University the 20th best uni in the UK, but that over half of its students are female. The study found Newcastle Uni has a female student population of 52 per cent, obviously...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
‘Why should I pay for you to have a child?’ This is the state of the debate on childcare right now | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
A fair and successful society respects and takes care of its young citizens, as well as their parents, says the Guardian columnist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Record 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment, says NHS England
The number of people waiting for hospital treatment with the NHS in England has topped 7 million for the first time in August. There were other unwelcome records elsewhere, with just 56.9% of patients attending major A&Es in September seen within four hours – a record low. Just 72.9%...
Phys.org
In the transition to high school, eighth graders who move to a new building were less delinquent than peers who stayed
Levels of crime and delinquency vary considerably with age, peaking around age 15 before diminishing considerably by the mid- to late-20s. As youth's involvement in delinquency rises, most transition from middle school to high school, typically at a new location. A new study of middle and high school students examined...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
Phys.org
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
GCSE grades gap for disadvantaged pupils in England widest in a decade
Experts say summer’s results mean new child poverty strategy needed to tackle worsening gulf in attainment
Phys.org
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
The Tab
According to Times Higher Education rankings, over half of the students at Cardiff Uni are female
59 per cent of students at Cardiff University identify as female, according to new Times Higher Education World Rankings. When compared to other Russell Group universities, of which there are 24, Cardiff ranked sixth on the highest to lowest percentage of students who are female. The highest percentage of women...
Covid deaths rising again with 39% surge in a week – as cases sweep UK
COVID deaths have risen by 39 per cent in a week, with 400 fatalities recorded, new figures show. It comes as infection rates jumped by 30 per cent last week - with several areas becoming hotspots. Stats published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that in the...
Phys.org
Researchers posit the idea that cultural knowledge practices have an inner structure that is passed down
A broad array of cultural practices—from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals—are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge—that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
'Shocking' UK report links poor care to death of 45 babies
A damning report Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two English hospitals might have survived if their care had been up to standard, the latest scandal to hit UK maternity services. Another report, published in March, found that more than 200 babies could have survived if they had been given better care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in central England.
Rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off
The current rise in the number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 may have levelled off, new figures suggest.A total of 10,387 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 19, according to NHS England.This is down 2% from 10,608 a week earlier.Patient numbers have been rising steadily for just over a month, driven by a fresh wave of infections.But the rate of increase has slowed in recent days, with the latest figures showing the first week-on-week fall since September 18.It is too soon to know for sure if the numbers have peaked.Covid-19...
Phys.org
Calcium content determines the peak intensity ratio due to iron ions at Mössbauer spectra in pyroxene
Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming silicate minerals that generally contain calcium, magnesium, and iron. Given their abundance, elucidating the physical properties of pyroxenes is deemed vital in the study of rocks and minerals. A research group led by Professor Keiji Shinoda from the Graduate School of Science at...
BBC
Covid in Scotland: Sharp rise in cases as deaths also increase
There was a sharp rise in the number of Covid infections in Scotland in the past week, official figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people had the virus in the week to 10 October - up from one in 50. The number...
Phys.org
Derbyshire fossil study reveals insights into Peak District's 12 million year-old climatic past
A decade-long study into unique rocks near a Derbyshire village has been uncovering the secrets of what the county and the Peak District might have looked like under a much warmer and wetter past. Although first studied over 10 years ago, the most recent investigation into geological deposits near Brassington...
Comments / 1