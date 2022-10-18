ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say

The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Phys.org

Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction

A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Phys.org

Researchers posit the idea that cultural knowledge practices have an inner structure that is passed down

A broad array of cultural practices—from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals—are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge—that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
AFP

'Shocking' UK report links poor care to death of 45 babies

A damning report Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two English hospitals might have survived if their care had been up to standard, the latest scandal to hit UK maternity services. Another report, published in March, found that more than 200 babies could have survived if they had been given better care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in central England.
The Independent

Rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off

The current rise in the number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 may have levelled off, new figures suggest.A total of 10,387 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 19, according to NHS England.This is down 2% from 10,608 a week earlier.Patient numbers have been rising steadily for just over a month, driven by a fresh wave of infections.But the rate of increase has slowed in recent days, with the latest figures showing the first week-on-week fall since September 18.It is too soon to know for sure if the numbers have peaked.Covid-19...
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Sharp rise in cases as deaths also increase

There was a sharp rise in the number of Covid infections in Scotland in the past week, official figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people had the virus in the week to 10 October - up from one in 50. The number...

Comments / 0

Community Policy