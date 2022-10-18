ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter

Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.
The Independent

Shocking farm footage shows piglets with tails cut off and mothers crammed into tiny cages

Footage shot on British factory farms that show piglets with tails cut off, mother pigs in metal cages the size of a fridge and chickens struggling to breathe highlights typical conditions in which meat animals are reared, say activists.The World Animal Protection organisation says the photos and video “expose the myth” of the UK’s world-leading animal-welfare standards. It is calling on the government to ban new factory farms and prevent them from expanding.Investigators visited two UK pig factory farms housing both farrowing – breeding – pigs and those for slaughter.They said they saw pigs destined for meat crammed into...
Phys.org

Eels are some of nature's weirdest creatures—5 reasons why they're such cool little freaks

It's the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years—where on Earth do eels come from?. Aristotle's best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea—right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby.
BBC

Bird flu: Farmers fear shortage of Christmas turkeys

Farmers have warned of a possible shortage of turkeys this Christmas amid fears of a resurgence of avian flu among captive birds in Scotland. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales were told to implement strict biosecurity measures earlier this week in a bid to stop the virus spreading. The...
gigharbornow.org

Stink bugs making annual fall foray onto, into homes

The Great Stink Bug Invasion of 2022 grows stronger by the day. The odiferous insects scale walls and windows, probing for a slightly heated nook, cranny or, better yet, passage to the warm indoors to survive the winter. They buzzily dive bomb people. It’s not because they’re angry, they’re just lousy fliers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phys.org

Modern archaeology reveals the secrets of an Iron Age power center

New excavations in Uppåkra are at the forefront of cutting edge archaeological techniques. By combining big data, data modeling and DNA sequencing, researchers are currently solving significant parts of a historical puzzle. Perhaps we will learn whether the Justinianic Plague, the forerunner of the Black Death, reached Uppåkra. Until now, this has been uncertain.

