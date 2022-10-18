Effective: 2022-10-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY Gusty westerly winds along with very dry conditions will continue this afternoon with elevated to critical fire weather conditions already observed across most of the area. Dry and breezy weather is forecast again on Saturday across the plains, where critical conditions are again possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PALMER DIVIDE AND EASTERN PLAINS... FIRE ZONES 241, 245-247, AND 249 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 241, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...11 AM Saturday morning until 7 PM MDT Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO