weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible, highest over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the southern I-25 Corridor including Walsenburg and Trinidad. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY Gusty westerly winds along with very dry conditions will continue this afternoon with elevated to critical fire weather conditions already observed across most of the area. Dry and breezy weather is forecast again on Saturday across the plains, where critical conditions are again possible. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH VALLEYS AND NORTHERN FOOTHILLS... FIRE ZONES 211, 213, 214, AND 215 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211, 213, 214 and 215. * Timing...Until 6 PM Friday. * Winds...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines indices, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237. * Timing...Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM and again late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Saturday. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on Sunday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230. * Timing...Until 7 PM this evening and again on Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.
