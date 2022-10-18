Effective: 2022-10-21 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY Gusty westerly winds along with very dry conditions will continue this afternoon with elevated to critical fire weather conditions already observed across most of the area. Dry and breezy weather is forecast again on Saturday across the plains, where critical conditions are again possible. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH VALLEYS AND NORTHERN FOOTHILLS... FIRE ZONES 211, 213, 214, AND 215 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211, 213, 214 and 215. * Timing...Until 6 PM Friday. * Winds...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO