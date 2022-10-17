Read full article on original website
North Carolina Sees Decline Timber Prices in Third Quarter 2022.
North Carolina (NC) standing timber prices decreased across all major pine and hardwood products in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. The downward trend in NC pine stumpage prices is in line with south-wide averages and seasonal norms. North Carolina’s decline in hardwood stumpage prices is not in line with the south-wide average hardwood stumpage prices, which have increased for the major products in third quarter 2022.
View Recording of Landowner Liability Webinar
The NC Tree Farm Association and the NC State University Department of Forestry recently hosted a Landowner Liability Webinar taught by Andrew Branan, NC State Extension Assistant Professor (Agricultural and Environmental Law). The webinar focused on matters of premises liability and timber protection for forest landowners including trespass, legal sufficiency...
Wolfspeed Ahead: An NC State Spinoff Powers the Future
There were times Wolfspeed Chief Technology Officer John Palmour says he felt like fellow NC State alum Zach Galifianakis’s character in The Hangover: A Wolfpack of One. That’s because, for the longest time as part of the leadership at Cree Inc., creating silicon carbide semiconductor devices for power and radio frequency applications was not the market focus of the Triangle-based company. Cree first developed the blue LEDs necessary for large, full-color video screens and billboards and produced the first consumer household LED lightbulb.
‘ I Knew They Did Things Differently:’ NC State Educational Leadership Academy Helps Educators Become Strong School Administrators
Tiffany Boss ’18MSA had taken on multiple leadership roles at the elementary school where she worked when her principal suggested that she attend an interest meeting for the NC State Educational Leadership Academy (NELA). Despite her existing roles – manager and facilitator of the school’s intervention program, testing coordinator...
