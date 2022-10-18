Read full article on original website
ASU Baseball ramping up for 2023 season
Depth, experienced, talented, and new words have been used to describe the 2023 Arizona State Baseball team, who officially began practices on Oct. 7. With just 12 returners, the team is practically rebranded after the coaching staff worked throughout the summer to recruit new talent, with some high school graduates but mostly making their rounds through the transfer portal.“Our staff did a tremendous job on researching and staying on top of the portal and hopefully getting what we think guys that can help us out, both on the mound and position players,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said. “I think on paper certainly we’ve improved. There are definitely some decent impact guys that we brought in.”This will be Bloomquist’s second year as head coach, but his first with a recruiting class that his own staff had a full calendar year to recruit as he took on the role in the summer of 2021.
Bleacher Talk: Week 8 Games, Casteel Football
Welcome back to “Bleacher Talk” hosted by Claudia Collins and Jordan Spurgeon. It can be streamed live and on-demand on our site (right here) on Thursdays. Claudia and Spurge do their quick picks with Bruce Cooper. They visited Casteel, who’s currently ranked No. 6 in the Open Division rankings. And Eliav Gabay showcases some Sports360AZ social spotlight.
Charli Turner Thorne & Briann January Helped Lead Each Other to Sun Devil Greatness
When you say Sun Devil women’s basketball, two of the first names that will come to mind are Charli Turner Thorne and Briann January. Turner Thorne stepped down this spring as head coach of Arizona State after 25 years. She is the winningest coach in Sun Devil basketball history and second all-time in the Pac-12. January was a defensive nuisance and perfect embodiment of her head coach’s program: tough, relentless, smart and passionate.
Trevor G. Browne Bruins making noise in 2022 season
Trevor G. Browne High School’s football program has had its best season start since 1983, with back-to-back shutouts and a 5-1 overall record so far this season. The program had been on a downhill spiral for the past decade, with two seasons of 0-10 and roughly two coaches for all three teams. That was until 2019, when a new, full coaching staff came in, and the team evened out the ratio, continuing the incline ever since.
LIVE 6PM: Sandra Day O’Connor @ Liberty Girls’ Volleyball
This broadcast is produced by the Liberty High School branch of the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network. The broadcast is a student-operated production by students of Liberty High School operating cameras, graphics, audio, the TriCaster, and producing and directing under the direction of Mr. James Byrne. Videos and graphics were also created by the students of Liberty PSBN.
