q13fox.com
Deputies seek public's help in finding missing Port Angeles woman
PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Detectives with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for any information on a Port Angeles woman who was reported missing. Investigators said in August, Jacqueline (Jackie) Cary had traveled to California with a friend who was also from the Port Angeles area. Cary's...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 20-year-old out of Snohomish County
Sienna Butcher was reported missing on Oct. 10 and last known to be in Mountlake Terrace. Her family says its unlike her to be radio-silent, especially on social media, for this long.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
My Clallam County
High tech public restrooms are coming soon to Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – Work has begun to install three high-tech public restrooms facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The old concrete block restroom near the breezeway parking lot has been torn down and site work has begun there, and site work is also under way at the Gateway Transit Center, where two facilities will be installed.
KING-5
Meet the Edmonds skeletons whose 'love story' brings neighbors together
EDMONDS, Wash. — An Edmonds family keeps the Halloween spirit alive and well in their front yard, year-round. Their resident decorative skeletons — named “Bonnie and Clyde” — pose in various themes to celebrate all holidays. "Skeletons just want to be dead, they don't really...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Battle Early Morning 5th Wheel Fire
Luckily there was no one inside at the time as fire destroyed a 5th Wheel trailer on Thomson Avenue this morning. Everett firefighters were called about 4:40 AM to reports of the RV on fire. It was fully involved when Everett Fire crews arrived. They were able to keep it...
KOMO News
Dozens of dogs rescued from breeder in Mason County
The Humane Society of Mason County rescued dozens of dogs on Monday from a local breeder who was no longer able to take care of them. Katherine Johnson, CEO and President of the Humane Society of Mason County, said in total they rescued 30 Shih Tzus and four Labradoodles. She said the dogs had been living outside for a long time in dirty conditions and many of them had matted fur.
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
My Clallam County
DNR rejects PA Council’s bid to postpone timber harvest
PORT ANGELES – The Port Angeles City Council officially asked the State Department of Natural Resources to delay Thursday’s auction to log off a 166 acre portion of land in the Elwha River watershed until they had time for further study of the potential impacts to the City’s water supply. The DNR has declined, and the timber sale is expected to go forward.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
KATU.com
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
ncwlife.com
Road rage reportedly led to fatal shooting on Stevens Pass
A Marysville woman was killed Saturday in what police believe was a road-rage shooting on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass. The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Raelyn Davis, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was killed by gunfire. Davis was riding west in a 2014 Kia Sorrento...
My Clallam County
PIT maneuver ends police pursuit, no one hurt
PORT ANGELES – At about 9:00 Monday morning Port Angeles police officers responded to a complaint of a driver slumped over the wheel of a car blocking traffic near Lauridsen Blvd. and Laurel Street. Officers arrived and tried to evaluate what medical attention the obviously impaired driver might need,...
My Clallam County
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic
PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
My Clallam County
Man dies in Sequim rollover
SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
