Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
Authorities say a fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served has been charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner. The Vermont State Police say that 49-year-old John Grismore was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. Grismore was fired from his job as a Franklin County Sheriff's Department captain after authorities say he kicked the prisoner on Aug. 7. Grismore won both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff. Now two write-in candidates are seeking the job. On Friday said he had nothing to add, saying “the story is still the same." He has previously denied he did anything wrong.
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store. The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since a state constitutional amendment that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault. Court records show Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch agreed Friday that Robert Lee Wood should not be prosecuted under the election integrity initiative because it did not involve multiple jurisdictions in Florida as required under the Office of Statewide Prosecution. The governor will appeal.
EXPLAINER: Who's behind Haiti's most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti. He's accused of threatening the country’s peace, security and stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier, a former police officer. He and the gang have blocked the entrance of a main fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince for more than a month as fuel, water and other basic supplies grow scarce. That has prompted the prime minister to request foreign troops, which the U.N. is still mulling.
Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tiny, iridescent Barrens topminnow spent more than 40 years in endangered species limbo — under on-and-off review but never officially listed as endangered. It was finally given federal protection in 2019, but its future is still in doubt. In part, that’s because in the three years since, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not defined its critical habitat — the areas that must be protected in order for it to recover. Recently the Center for Biological Diversity threatened to sue over the issue. The wildlife service has asked for patience, writing that it expects to submit something by the end of the year.
Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania has been a central part of Joe Biden's political identity for years. It's where the president was born and where he grew up. And he was jokingly called the state's “third senator” when he represented neighboring Delaware. During this election year, he's returned to Pennsylvania repeatedly to help Democratic candidates even though he's been largely absent from campaigning in pivotal state such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio. Biden is set to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday, which would be the the 14th time he's come to the state since taking office. He'll talk about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and hold a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Senate nominee John Fetterman.
