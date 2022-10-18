Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-10-18

Goat Rocks Fire from Thompson Road, Oct. 16, 2022

Last updated: Mon, 17 Oct 2022 23:07:55

Incident is 2% contained.

EVACUATION LEVEL 2 – BE SET! All areas north of Butter Creek are at Level 2· (Be Set) evacuation. This includes Upper and Lower Timberline, Goat Rocks, River Dance, and parts of High Valley. This is precautionary due to Goat Rocks Fire behavior. Packwood proper is not under evacuation status at this time. See accompanying Public Information map. Monitor https://bit.ly/LewisCountyAlerts or https://bit.ly/LewisCountyEMFB for changes.Yesterday: Gusty winds and very low relative humidity allowed the Goat Rocks Fire to burn actively on Sunday. Patrols increased in residential areas. Helicopters dropped water on the western tip of the fire and kept it from spreading further down Coal Creek drainage. A dozer and fire crews worked to construct line and cool the fire in this area. The fire continued to spread into the upper Lake Creek drainage near Three Peaks. Helicopters dropped water to slow the fire’s progress, and the fire did not make any major runs. To the north, fingers of fire reached Forest Road 46, where engine crews were able to stop their growth.Today: Fire is expected to burn actively again today. Patrols will be ongoing in residential neighborhoods. Fire resources will continue to focus on stopping fire from spreading further west in Coal Creek drainage. In the upper Lake Creek drainage, fire will likely spread toward the bottom of the drainage. Short uphill runs are expected where burning debris rolls downhill. Helicopters will drop water to slow fire spread as needed.

On the north edge of the fire, engine crews will cool the fire as it reaches Forest Road 46, to help prevent it from crossing north of the road. Removal of woody debris along Forest Road 46 is expected to be completed today or tomorrow.Weather: Winds are expected to be lighter today, with the inversion lasting into the afternoon. Humidity levels stayed low last night and will drop to around 25% this afternoon before a westerly wind shift brings slightly higher humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Warm, dry weather is expected the next few days before a cold front is predicted to bring showers late this week.Resources: Daily Fire Updates can be accessed here or through the News tab in the blue bar located in the upper portion of this page. A variety of maps are added daily to the Maps section in the blue bar in the upper portion of this page or via this direct link.

History and CommandOn September 12, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the Goat Rocks Fire. They did extensive work on the fire before passing management to Nevada Incident Management Team 4 on September 25. Another Type 3 Incident Management Organization assumed command of the fire on October 9, 2022.

View Goat Rocks Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Goat Rocks Fire from Packwood, October 16, 2022

Div. W Crew

Type 1 Helicopter Conducting Bucket Work

Tree Burnt from the Inside-Out

Firefighter Clears a Fallen Tree from the Road

Helicopter dropping water south of Coal Creek 10/4

Smoke Rising from Coal Creek Drainage

Morning briefing at new ICP, October 3, 2022

Taking down surplus yurts at Randle ICP, 09-29-22

Fire from Laurel Hill north of fire October 1 2022