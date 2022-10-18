Read full article on original website
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Celebrates Wyoming’s First Veteran-focused Skilled Nursing Facility
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans in Wyoming will provide long-term care to veterans, their spouses and Gold Star families. “Our veterans are an integral part of Wyoming’s...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Class at South High School sparks parent outrage -pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
ACLU Wyoming wants voters to know about their rights-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. General elections are just ahead, putting voter rights in the spotlight once again And in our expansive, rural, working-class state, voter rights advocates say everyone should have fair and equal access to voting. This has recently come under question with the request to remove seven absentee ballot boxes across the state in Albany, Big Horn, Laramie, Sweetwater, Teton, Fremont and Converse.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Interim Secretary of State talks about voting security and the upcoming election
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With the general elections right around the corner, we asked the interim secretary of state, Karl Allred, about absentee ballot boxes, voter security and voter fraud. “As long as there are people involved, it’s never going to be 100 percent. “It’s 99 percent”, we...
Comments / 0