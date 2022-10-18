Flavor Flav took to social media Wednesday in celebration of remaining sober for two years. “FLAVOR FLAV::: two years of sobriety y’all,, I am very proud of myself,, I just had to let everybody know it I’m proud of me,” the hype man, 63, captioned an Instagram clip of himself breaking down just which bad habits he’s done away with. More from VIBE.comFlavor Flav Responds To Chuck D's Public Enemy "Hoax"Chuck D Says Public Enemy And Flavor Flav's Split Was A HoaxChuck D And Public Enemy Release Letter Regarding Flavor Flav “Today is Oct. 19. Guess what? I am two years,...

8 MINUTES AGO