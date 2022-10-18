The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.

4 DAYS AGO