ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 8

Jennifer Padilla
3d ago

Well, I’m glad he didn’t work there when I went there. But I know if he talk to me like that my mom would’ve showed up and beat the living hell out of him. these kids say he talks like that to them and it’s been going on for years. They must not have told their parents.

Reply
2
Explain It Please
3d ago

It’s too bad that this happened. This teacher lost his cool from having to deal with the ridiculous attitudes of the students. Show the videos and text messages of all the students about their teachers.

Reply
2
china briben
2d ago

I don't think I could be a teacher in San Bernaghetto........one of the most God-awful places you could ever be in the United States

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

2 stabbed at high school in Los Feliz: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A stabbing incident is under investigation at a LAUSD school Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 3900 block of Tracy Street in the Los Feliz area, which is where John Marshall High School happens to be located. One, possibly two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Costa Mesa man, former UCLA student, sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer due in court

CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona is due in court on Friday. In a previous arraignment, he entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, officials said. The victims, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, and...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Shooting death investigation underway in South LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

Mom stabbed by son in samurai sword attack in Mid-Wilshire: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - The son of a woman who was allegedly attacked with a samurai sword in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood Tuesday night is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy