NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'
Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night. The Broncos fell to 2-4 to open the season for the fourth time in...
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Melvin Gordon Dishes on Closed-Door Sit-Down with Broncos HC
The 2-4 Denver Broncos top storyline is a disgruntled running back.
Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 6 loss vs. Chargers
Another week, another utterly disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. This past Monday, the Broncos lost to their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This loss makes the Broncos 0-2 in their AFC West matchups so far this season. As it stands right now, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding what is troubling the team. Let’s discuss some of the takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 6 loss.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
ESPN
Broncos' Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson added another ache Monday night to an already painful start to his first season with the team as he suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Denver's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. "I kind of...
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) limited Wednesday for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley previously said Allen is "on pace" to return to practice fully this week, but with the team on bye next week, they may wind up playing it safe and hold the receiver out again for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Palmer (concussion) will likely take the biggest hit when Allen returns, with Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler also possibly losing some volume.
numberfire.com
Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
