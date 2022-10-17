Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO