Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer accused of domestic violence pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An HPD officer accused of domestic violence pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, officials said. HPD said 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was charged with one count of first-degree terroristic threating and one count of misdemeanor abuse. According to officials, both counts involve the same victim who is...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Pearl City man arrested in connection to fentanyl death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have made another arrest connected with a deadly fentanyl case. Bronson Kepaa, 38, of Pearl City was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found fentanyl powder in baggies in his Pearl City apartment, along with multiple guns. After a person overdosed earlier this […]
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
HONOLULU, HI
TheDailyBeast

University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say

A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have charged an alleged fentanyl supplier following a multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City, officials said Tuesday. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson Kepaa is charged with drug and firearms offenses. According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration found Kepaa at a townhome in Waiau Gardens...
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

"The worst it's ever been." | Honolulu City Council halts audit of Dept. of Planning and Permitting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Council put off a resolution on Tuesday that looks to audit the troubled Department of Planning and Permitting. The Committee on Executive Matter and Legal Affairs discussed the systemic operational deficiencies within the department. For months, it's been under fire from customers who have complained about outrageous delays to obtain residential and commercial permits.
HONOLULU, HI

