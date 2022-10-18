Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officer accused of domestic violence pleads not guilty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An HPD officer accused of domestic violence pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, officials said. HPD said 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was charged with one count of first-degree terroristic threating and one count of misdemeanor abuse. According to officials, both counts involve the same victim who is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
KITV.com
Honolulu police encourage students to help report bullying and crime on campus
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu is reminding students they can help report bullying and crime on their school campus. The Student CrimeStoppers program began in 1997, and allows students to report tips anonymously to help keep their campus safe.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
KITV.com
Crime trends are down in East Honolulu, according to Honolulu Police
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told the Police Commission that crime has gone down in East Honolulu. The Chief of police touted a recent crime drop in District 7, as he appeared in front of the commission on Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pearl City man arrested in connection to fentanyl death
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have made another arrest connected with a deadly fentanyl case. Bronson Kepaa, 38, of Pearl City was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found fentanyl powder in baggies in his Pearl City apartment, along with multiple guns. After a person overdosed earlier this […]
Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say
A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Police seeking witnesses after teen is injured in Nuuanu hit-and-run
Police said the driver left the scene and has yet to be identified. The 14-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left teen on his way to school seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver of a vehicle that struck a teenager near Hawaii Baptist Academy on Wednesday morning and then fled the scene. Authorities released a photo of the suspect’s red sedan. The driver is a female.
KITV.com
DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes. The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors have charged an alleged fentanyl supplier following a multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City, officials said Tuesday. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson Kepaa is charged with drug and firearms offenses. According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administration found Kepaa at a townhome in Waiau Gardens...
hawaiinewsnow.com
KITV.com
Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Court documents said that the gun that killed an 11-year-old boy scout at a camp on Hawaii Island was an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle. Officials said Manuel Carvalho died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia on Aug. 28. Hawaii Island police ruled the shooting death as accidental.
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
KITV.com
Early morning rollover crash shuts portion of H-1 Freeway in Honolulu
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Pali Highway on-ramp to the H1 Freeway east bound has reopened following an early morning rollover crash in Honolulu on Friday, Oct. 21. Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the crash off the Pali Highway just before 2 a.m.
KITV.com
"The worst it's ever been." | Honolulu City Council halts audit of Dept. of Planning and Permitting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Council put off a resolution on Tuesday that looks to audit the troubled Department of Planning and Permitting. The Committee on Executive Matter and Legal Affairs discussed the systemic operational deficiencies within the department. For months, it's been under fire from customers who have complained about outrageous delays to obtain residential and commercial permits.
