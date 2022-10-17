Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Crypto Groups Mobilize Support for Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Fight
Three trade groups representing a broad interest in the crypto industry on Wednesday filed a court brief supporting a Grayscale Investments lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for rejecting the company's proposal for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The groups, which include the Blockchain Association, Chamber of...
blockchain.news
Hong Kong to Propose Statutory Licensing Regime for VASPs: CE John Lee
Chief Executive of HKSAR John Lee delivered his first policy address Wednesday, indicating that the administration has proposed a bill to establish a statutory licensing regime for virtual asset service providers. In his first policy address to the Legislative Council, John Lee, the leader of Hong Kong, who took over...
Benzinga
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Group Rumoured to be Engaging in Mulitple Takeover Negotiations
Bitcoin Group SE is rumoured to have been engaging in takeover negotiations with several potential companies that are involved in deposit-taking or credit institutions from Germany. The 268-year-old German bank Bankhaus von der Heydt is reportedly among their targets. Munich-based Bankhaus von der Heydt has had a rough patch with...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Braces for Deeper Bear Market as Fed Eyeing Another Big Rate Hike
The US Federal Reserve is considering a higher-than-expected interest rate hike next month as inflation persists, according to the New York Times. "Federal Reserve officials have coalesced around a plan to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point next month," according to the New York Times. The current challenging...
blockchain.news
Binance Now Ranked as the Second Largest Voting Power in Uniswap DAO
In a move that has become quite worrisome to Hayden Adams, the founder of the Uniswap decentralized exchange, Binance exchange has delegated as much as 13 million UNI tokens to the Uniswap DAO. This token automatically springboards Binance as the entity with the second-largest voting power after mega Venture Capital...
blockchain.news
Eastern Asia’s Crypto Market Growth Halts, China's Crypto Transaction Volume Drops by 31% YoY
Chainalysis, a US blockchain analysis firm, released a new research study Thursday, showing that Eastern Asia is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency market, receiving $777.5 billion worth of crypto between July 2021 and June 2022. This figure represents just under 13% of global transaction volume during that time period. As a result,...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin’s Volume Dominates Performance More than Volatility, Cumberland Suggests
Even though some analysts have stipulated that Bitcoin’s volatility is a cause for concern, crypto trading firm Cumberland believes volume is what matters the most. Cumberland stipulated that Bitcoin volume “remain absolutely massive,” given that BTC derivatives worth approximately $50 billion are cleared on crypto exchanges daily. As a result, the firm believes that the daily crypto activity might be at least $100 billion, nearly a fifth of U.S. stocks.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin, DeFi Space See Positive Momentums, NFT Market Declines in Q3
The latest data shows that although cryptocurrencies witnessed a massive market crash experienced in Q2 2022, the digital assets made some relative recovery in Q3 amid the ongoing bearing market conditions, according to the third-quarter report published by data platform CoinGecko. Per CoinGecko, the report highlighted that such recovery is...
blockchain.news
Voyager Customers Could Get 72% if Bankruptcy Sale Succeeds
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager may repay customers 72% of their accounts' value if the company can sell itself to digital-asset exchange FTX US. FTX US was able to secure a two-week-long auction for Voyager under a deal connected to court approval of the creditor payment plan, according to lawyers. However,...
blockchain.news
What the UK Prime Minister's Resignation Means for the Crypto Industry
Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom announced her resignation just 44 days after assuming office on September 6. Representing an event that is not uncommon in modern democracies, the announced departure of Truss has left many wondering what the fate of some key industries will be in the near future.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4...
blockchain.news
Shapeshift Migrate Users to Open-Source Mobile App Boosting Decentralization
Shapeshift has now created a new open-source app to which users will have to migrate, to take additional steps into complete decentralization. On Wednesday, noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Shapeshift, announced the launch of its new open-source mobile application to move fully into decentralization. According to Shapeshift,...
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.
blockchain.news
Binance.US Taps BJ Kang as Head of Investigations
Binance.US, the American arm of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange has announced the appointment of BJ Kang as its Head of Investigations as it seeks to expand its role in tackling crimes related to cryptocurrencies. As contained in a Blog Post shared by the trading platform, BJ Kang has served in...
