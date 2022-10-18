Read full article on original website
Colorado Trail: Lights and Shadows
“Everything we experience is a combination of lights and shadows. You can’t perceive one without the other. Contrast is paramount. All of this–lights and shadows.”. Matt, who had unwittingly become my hiking partner, was continually reminding me of this sentiment. “Lights and shadows” was his mantra and he invoked those words in moments of distress as though they were an incantation that would ward off discomfort…and there was never a shortage of discomfort.
Cold and grey
The wind never died down making for a brutally cold morning. Our morning chores, like taking down tent with numb fingers, was much harder. We had to constantly put on warm gloves to get some sensation in our fingers. This caused a later start than expected. Shorty after setting off...
Dawn to Dusk
A very powerful thunderstorm rolled through and a massive lightning strike hit nearby. Heavy rain fell and drenched the outer edges of the covered shelter. Finally around 3AM the rain subsided and we were thankfully mostly dry. We got up happy to see a clear starry sky then set off for McAfee Knob under headlamp.
The Sierra: Part 1
Departing from Echo Lake on the late morning of September 17th my stomach turned with a rush of emotions. Excitement for the section every PCT hiker looks forward to. Hints of anxious thoughts for the high altitudes and strenuous passes. A tad bit of exhaustion from the miles it took to arrive here and an unbreakable determination to finish this section. A solid recipe to kick The Sierra’s ass.
PCT Week 17: The Alpine Lakes Wilderness
The next 71 miles between Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass offer spectacular views of alpine lakes and lush valley forest of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. We encounter marmots, a mountain goat, and my first bear on this section. It’s for sure one of the most memorable of the Washington sections.
Daleville and Tinker Cliffs
We were excited for town so we got up and out in darkness…which at this point is easy to do as sunrise isn’t until 7:22AM. We hiked less than a mile into Daleville under headlight and settled in at a coffee shop. We enjoyed some excellent coffee, caught up on our blog and planned our next week of hiking. Eric walked down to the post office to collect some additional items we purchased online (thicker socks, warmer gloves). We also ran over to the Supercuts in the shopping plaza and sheered off some unnecessary inches of hair.
Bare Trees and Bear Sighting
It was another cold night. This time we opted to stay in the shelter to save time on packing up. Today would be an unusual town experience for us. Normally we Nero into town, hiking less than 10 miles, or more recently less than 2 miles. This strategy provides amble time to complete town chores and then time to relax. Today we would be hiking 19.5 miles with the plan to get to town before 4PM. The alarm went off at 5:30AM. Instead of immediately getting out of our bags, we heated up water for coffee to be enjoyed in comfort.
Oregon by Starlight
Traversing Oregon has been a slow unfolding of starts and stops. After taking time off to heal a badly sprained ankle, I was ecstatic to walk across the Bridge of the Gods and into Oregon—my first state completed and my first state border crossed. It was the beginning of September and many hikers were like me: finishing off Oregon because wildfires had caused them to skip ahead. I expected to wrap up by the third or fourth week of September.
Final Adventures in Washington – Part 3/3
“So let me get this straight. You want to get to Canada…by paddling all the way across Ross Lake?” Judging by the tone of their voice, I didn’t think the employee at the front desk of Ross Lake Resort had gotten this question before. In fact, later they went on to say they hadn’t.
PCT Week 18: Southbound through Oregon
Our PCT thruhike gets a real flip flop now as we are heading back to Oregon to do it southbound. We are taking the Eagle Creek alternate from Cascade Locks along some stunning waterfalls. The next highlight is Mount Hood with the historic Timberline Lodge. PCT Day 104: We are...
PCT Week 16: Diving deep into the Washington Wilderness
FS Road 23 (mile 2229.9) to mile 2254.7. 40.4km (25.2mi) / 9h / elevation gain of 1,136m (3,727ft) Today we have great views of Mt Adams while we circumnavigate it. Mount Adams is a 12,281-ft volcano with a glacier that welcomes us into the wilderness of Washington. It’s a 10-mile climb on the flank of the mountain, first through lush forest but moving into burned areas higher up. We are having lunch after 12 miles. It’s been a long time since I made 12 miles by lunch. There are a lot of bugs. It’s either annoying black flies or mosquitoes. I rather take the flies over mosquitoes, but none of them are nice. The trail constantly alternates from groves to clearings, with many small ups and downs through gullies and volcanic rocks. There is a rather sketchy crossing over a fast-flowing glacial river where we can go over a log.
Reflecting on the Accessibility of the Appalachian Trail
My 2022 AT thru-hike lasted 180 days. I began hiking from Amicalola Falls State Park on March 28th, and finished at Katahdin on September 23rd. During that period I published 12 articles here on the Trek, and produced nine short podcast episodes (as a part of the series Common Land) about my Appalachian Trail thru-hike.
A ‘Brew Blaze’ of the Appalachian Trail
There’s a reason why the hashtag #willhikeforbeer exists. For some of us along the trail, the thought of a tasty beverage in town is just the motivation we need to get up and over that last mountain or push a couple extra miles. So, when planning this roughly 2200-mile adventure, I, being the beer snob that I am, did a little research about what I might find along the way. This evolved into a game for me, and I created an epic side quest to “brew blaze” the AT.
