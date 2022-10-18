FS Road 23 (mile 2229.9) to mile 2254.7. 40.4km (25.2mi) / 9h / elevation gain of 1,136m (3,727ft) Today we have great views of Mt Adams while we circumnavigate it. Mount Adams is a 12,281-ft volcano with a glacier that welcomes us into the wilderness of Washington. It’s a 10-mile climb on the flank of the mountain, first through lush forest but moving into burned areas higher up. We are having lunch after 12 miles. It’s been a long time since I made 12 miles by lunch. There are a lot of bugs. It’s either annoying black flies or mosquitoes. I rather take the flies over mosquitoes, but none of them are nice. The trail constantly alternates from groves to clearings, with many small ups and downs through gullies and volcanic rocks. There is a rather sketchy crossing over a fast-flowing glacial river where we can go over a log.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO