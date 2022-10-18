Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint
The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
Our News & Information Service on 1300 AM in Mendocino is experiencing problems. Our engineer is looking into the issue and will restore service as soon as possible.
kymkemp.com
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects & Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt CO.
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom* as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana
Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Clear Fire burns 5 acres, crews build dozer line around fire
REDDING, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Cloverdale and Clear Creek. According to Cal Fire, the incident was first reported at 1:20 p.m. in the Bureau of Land Management area. The fire has burned roughly five acres and crews had...
kymkemp.com
Three People Reportedly Overdosing on Mushrooms at Burlington Campground
In an apparent second case of multiple people being poisoned by mushrooms in the Emerald Triangle this week, about 6:30 p.m., emergency dispatch sent fire and ambulance to Burlington Campground where three people were reported to be ill from ingesting mushrooms. Yesterday, our brother site in Mendocino County, MendoFever, reported...
Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says
Did You Feel It? Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday, including a 3.4 preliminary earthquake, according to the USGS.
mendofever.com
Hunkered Down in Their Car, A Mother and Father Deliver Their Baby on the Shoulder of Highway 128
On Sunday, October 15, 2022, an Oregon couple was driving south and somehow ended up on Mendocino County’s Highway 128, a road of twists and turns running east to west from the Mendocino Coast to Anderson Valley finally terminating in Cloverdale. In the early morning dark, around 3 o’clock,...
mendofever.com
‘We Could Have Been Killed’: Ukiah Family Left Reeling After Vehicle Evading Police Strikes Their Business
Last Thursday afternoon, Yasmín Mendoza, her husband, and their two children were at their family-owned business on Ukiah’s South State Street taking it slow before a number of clients were scheduled to arrive. Around 3:33 p.m., the Ukiah Police attempted to pull Malique West-Colvin over in his 2016...
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
krcrtv.com
Ultrasound services now available at Jerold Phelps Community Hospital
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — Yesterday, SoHum Health announced that ultrasound services will now be available at Jerold Phelps Community Hospital in Garberville. The hospital now has a brand new GE Logiq E10 Ultrasound machine, which SoHum Health says is the most advanced Ultrasound system available to date. This machine allows...
mendofever.com
PumpkinFest 2022: Residents Fill Ukiah Downtown for Games, Rides, and Giant Pumpkins
PumpkinFest 2022 proved a success. The turnout was huge, maybe bigger than the pumpkins. Congrats to the Medina family for winning this year’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off coming in at 443 pounds. Our contributing photographer Peter Armstrong was there to capture the simple pleasures of a celebration centered around giant...
