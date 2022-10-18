ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint

The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana

Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022

MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Ultrasound services now available at Jerold Phelps Community Hospital

GARBERVILLE, Calif. — Yesterday, SoHum Health announced that ultrasound services will now be available at Jerold Phelps Community Hospital in Garberville. The hospital now has a brand new GE Logiq E10 Ultrasound machine, which SoHum Health says is the most advanced Ultrasound system available to date. This machine allows...
GARBERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy