Weekly MTG Announces Secret Lair x Extra Life 2022, Other Incoming Products
The newest Weekly MTG stream announced a new Secret Lair Drop for 2022 in partnership with Extra Life, along with a series of other products. Read on to find out what’s coming to the game. Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2022 The newest Weekly MTG announced a new Secret Lair Drop (SLD) coming on […] The post Weekly MTG Announces Secret Lair x Extra Life 2022, Other Incoming Products appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Persona 5 Royal – Morgana Confidant Guide
Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Magician Confidant Morgana guide. The confidant abilities and level-up events can be found below. Morgana is the Magician Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Futsunushi. Morgana’s Confidant level will progress along with the story. Dialogue choices will still be presented during these specific events in the story, but they will not grant points.
Lin Build Guide: Matrices, Relics, Team Comp
With new updates come new characters, and Version 2.0’s announcement has revealed a couple of very interesting ones that may strike your fancy. One of them is Lin, an upcoming simulacrum with a soft voice and distinguished appearance. She is an incredibly flexible unit who can effectively support allies, or deal great and consistent damage under high investment.
Resident Evil Village VR mode update, gameplay, PSVR2 features
After Resident Evil Village VR was announced back in June, fans have been waiting patiently for an update about it. Now, thanks to the recent Resident Evil Showcase, we got an update. Keep reading to learn more about the Resident Evil Village VR mode, its gameplay, as well as the features of the PSVR2.
