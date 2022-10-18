One Player Of The Last Of Us Part 2 Draws Attention To A Neat Discovery That Exemplifies The Interrelated Nature Of The Game’s Ecosystem Early On

Even though A Plague Tale: Requiem has not yet been released, some of us have already begun to speculate about what the future holds for Hugo and Amicia, the game’s two main protagonists. As it seems, we may have to take our time enjoying this newest rat-infested journey because it may be the final installment in the series. Unfortunately, the developer Asobo Studio does not yet have any intentions for a third game in the trilogy.

2 DAYS AGO