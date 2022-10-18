ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Call Out Nanny After Bombshell Interview

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have shared a joint statement after their former nanny gave a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail . In the interview, the nanny claimed that Sudeikis "flung himself under her car in a desperate bid to prevent her from leaving to visit," her current boyfriend Harry Styles .

In their statement, Sudeikis and Wilde accused the nanny of making "false and scurrilous accusations " against them. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the couple told Page Six . "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny also claimed that Sudeikis learned that Wilde had hooked up with Styles at Palm Springs after finding emails between the two on her old Apple watch. She also claims that Sudeikis fired her in February of 2021 in her drunken rage.

“I do have sympathy for Jason because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times. But the bad times were really bad," she said, despite her claims. "I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”

