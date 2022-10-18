ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves News: Silly Swings, Postseason, more

News continues to be slow on the Braves’ front, as the postseason continues without them and they await the official beginning of the offseason shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. This could be time to work on extensions with the few core players the team hasn’t already extended, such as pending free agent Dansby Swanson or Max Fried. I will say that I would be surprised if Dansby signed an extension at this point with no real risk to him between now and waiting a few more weeks to reach free agency and have competitive bids to play against each other.

