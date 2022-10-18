ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

2urbangirls.com

Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one dead

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say

A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Stabbed, Assailant Escapes During Temple City Assault

TEMPLE CITY – A victim was reportedly stabbed in the neck and head during an assault Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An unknown weapon was used during the assault at the southeast corner of Broadway and Rosemead Boulevard just before 7 p.m. October 19.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Long Beach Stabbings Murder 1, Hurt 3; Suspect Arrested

Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result. A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.
LONG BEACH, CA

