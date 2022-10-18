Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey to discuss her memoir at University of Southern California on November 1D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count each...
foxla.com
Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
Long Beach Post
Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say
A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach homicide detectives arrest suspect for stabbings that left one dead and multiple injured
On Oct. 17, 2022, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested in connection with shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in May
Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on May 20 at about 11:53 p.m. during a party at...
Reward offered after 81-year-old woman found stabbed, burned in her Woodland Hills home
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the brutal killing of an 81-year-old woman in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim’s body was found wedged under her bed on Aug. 2 after a fire in the 20800 block of West Martha Street. She had been stabbed, strangled and set on fire. Investigators […]
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Stabbed, Assailant Escapes During Temple City Assault
TEMPLE CITY – A victim was reportedly stabbed in the neck and head during an assault Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An unknown weapon was used during the assault at the southeast corner of Broadway and Rosemead Boulevard just before 7 p.m. October 19.
Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A street vendor selling balloons was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital Wednesday night,… Read more "Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers
Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
2urbangirls.com
76-year-old man makes first court appearance in four could case killings
LOS ANGELES – A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges.
foxla.com
Felon faces multiple charges in LA crime spree where carjacking victim was dragged to death, Reseda shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year, and one of the suspects also faces additional charges after a 63-year-old man was dragged to death during a wild pursuit in South Los Angeles last week.
beverlypress.com
Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
californiaexaminer.net
Long Beach Stabbings Murder 1, Hurt 3; Suspect Arrested
Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result. A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.
Comments / 0