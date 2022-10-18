Read full article on original website
Burien business owners raise concerns about open drug use, property crime near city hall
BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien City Council meeting was paused, then evacuated on Monday night when people were smoking an unknown substance right outside. Some business owners said this incident highlights an ongoing safety problem. There are concerns in the city about open drug use and property crime. A...
Pilot program looking to nab noisy drivers underway in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Speed and red light cameras are common across western Washington. Now, new technology could be on the way to nab cars, trucks and motorcycles that make too much noise. Kirkland is the first city in the state to deploy a six-month pilot program that will capture...
q13fox.com
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
Thurston County opposes state's proposed airport plans
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A coalition of Thurston County cities and county commissions have sent a formal letter to a state agency in opposition to a proposed airport in the area. The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) sent its third formal letter to the State Commercial Aviation...
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
North Bend residents being asked to further conserve water following extended dry spell
NORTH BEND, Wash. — North Bend residents are being asked to limit their water usage following the driest summer western Washington has experienced in decades. Beginning Oct. 20, the city will move to Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance, limiting times for irrigation until further notice. North Bend...
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
Covington police chief 'shocked' to see his photo used in Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad
COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his photo with Democratic Representative Kim Schrier is being used to promote her political campaign. Easterbrook said the photo of the two of them was taken in May after Schrier visited Covington City Hall to discuss public safety....
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
Lynnwood on-demand service similar to Uber costs $2.50 or less per ride
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — People in the Alderwood neighborhood of Lynnwood will have a new way to get around town starting Thursday. The city is testing a one-year pilot program for an on-demand ride service that will cost as much as a bus fare. With the new Link Light Rail...
Orting School Board director resigns after being charged for involvement in Capitol riot
ORTING, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Oct. 12 after Rick Slaughter was arrested and charged. Rick Slaughter resigned from the Orting School Board of Directors Wednesday after previously being arrested and charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Slaughter and his stepson,...
The Stranger
City Leaders Fight over Policing Pirates
I kid you not, in the year 2022 we have elected officials and policy staff for the Mayor of a major US city arguing about how to respond to “sea burglars” allegedly pillaging houseboats on Lake Union. At last Thursday’s budget meeting, mayoral staff and SPD representatives resisted...
KXL
School Board Member In Washington State Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Orting School Board director resigns after Jan. 6 charges, shares resignation letter
OSD Board of Directors as of Dec. 2, 2021 (L-R, JoAnn Tracy, Rick Slaughter, Carrie Thibodeaux, Melissa Kinzler, Kathy Madigan) Photo from the Orting School Board. (L-R, JoAnn Tracy, Rick Slaughter, Carrie Thibodeaux, Melissa Kinzler, Kathy Madigan) Rick Slaughter resigned from the Orting School Board of Directors, effective immediately. The...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff
This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth
King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
