Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Thurston County opposes state's proposed airport plans

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A coalition of Thurston County cities and county commissions have sent a formal letter to a state agency in opposition to a proposed airport in the area. The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) sent its third formal letter to the State Commercial Aviation...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in killing of beloved community leader in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE — One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District Wednesday night. Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement Thursday confirming the loss of D'Vonne Pickett Jr, describing him as "a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community." He noted Pickett's business honoring the legacy of a family member, his service as a youth sports coach and his work mentoring young people to "shape the next generation of leaders in our city."
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

City Leaders Fight over Policing Pirates

I kid you not, in the year 2022 we have elected officials and policy staff for the Mayor of a major US city arguing about how to respond to “sea burglars” allegedly pillaging houseboats on Lake Union. At last Thursday’s budget meeting, mayoral staff and SPD representatives resisted...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff

This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
BURIEN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth

King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

