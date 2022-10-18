Police make arrest in Friday night Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG, Calif. ( KRON ) – Police made an arrest in the shooting of a mom and her 8-year-old boy in a car late Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Javier Gonzalez, 35 of Antioch, was booked and is being held on attempted murder and child endangerment charges.

“Various investigative leads aided in the identifying and locating of Gonzalez, who was booked and is being held for attempted murder and child endangerment charges,” the Facebook post stated.

As KRON4 reported that night, the shooting was in the area of Davi and Civic avenues around 9 p.m. The mother had multiple gun shot wounds and the boy had a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said that the shooting stemmed from domestic violence. Both victims are hospitalized and recovering in stable condition, police stated in the post.

“The suspect and victim knew each other and the suspect specifically targeted her,” the post continued.

