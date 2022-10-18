Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
American fighter Sean O'Malley called himself a 'pink poodle,' threatening 'to kill the little Russian' at UFC 280
Sean O'Malley sent a chilling threat to MMA rival Petr Yan ahead of Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: “135 Bout To Be Mines”
Although Shakur Stevenson is only 25 years of age, the former Olympic silver medalist has continued to leave an indelible mark in the pugilistic sport. Recently, after truncating the world title reign of Oscar Valdez earlier this year, Stevenson attempted to defend his unified throne against Robson Conceicao in front of his hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey. Nevertheless, after embarking on a grueling weight cut to make the 130-pound limit, Stevenson was left stupefied as he was unable to shed the final few pounds from his growing frame.
Watch Mike Tyson’s ice-cool reaction as crazed fan pulls out gun during comedy show he was attending
MIKE TYSON remained the coolest man in the room after a crazed fan pulled out a gun during a Hollywood comedy gig. Iron Mike, 56, was taking in an evening of laughs with friends when things turned sour at a packed rooftop bar in March. Tyson and a number of...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s next three fights with two huge names on the horizon after Derek Chisora trilogy bout
TYSON FURY'S boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed his next potential three fights. The Gypsy King was hoping to fight Anthony Joshua this year after coming out of retirement. However, a bout could not organised due to contractual disagreements not being sorted out before a set deadline passed. Fury has...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room
Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time. The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz to be ordered by WBC next month at convention
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr eliminator will be ordered at the convention in Acapulco, Mexico, next week. Assuming both fighters are willing to agree to the fight, we’ll soon see Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) squaring off in a WBC title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to champion Tyson Fury.
Deontay Wilder is the most impressive knockout artist in boxing history, says UFC commentator Joe Rogan
In the latest boxing news, prominent figures continue to reflect on Deontay Wilder's thumping win, as Joe Rogan calls him the best puncher in history.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight
Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence vs. Crawford moved to Feb.4th in Las Vegas
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight has now reportedly been moved to February 4th in Las Vegas. It still hasn’t been finalized, so the Feb.4th working date is tentative. The previous working date was November for the Spence vs. Crawford fight, but that date had...
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Comments / 1