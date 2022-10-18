‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

Read full article on original website
Pacific Rim finance leaders mull ways to curb inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Finance ministers of major Pacific Rim economies pledged Thursday to combat inflation and target spending to support sustainable growth at a meeting in Bangkok ahead of a summit next month. Asked about possible disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Thailand’s finance minister, host of the meeting,...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Truss quits, but UK’s political and economic turmoil persist
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party that obliterated her authority. After just 45 days in office, Truss became the third Conservative prime minister...
Feds: 7 charged in attempt to force ‘fugitive’ back to China
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York charged seven people Thursday, including five in the People’s Republic of China, with a campaign of harassment against a Chinese national and his family living in the U.S., trying to force him to return home. They face charges including...
Germany hails 1st delivery of ‘green’ hydrogen from UAE
BERLIN (AP) — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a “green” fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while...
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
UN ready to vote on sanctions against Haitian gang leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council planned to vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote...
Hacker holds Australian health insurer’s data for ransom
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A cybercriminal was holding for ransom an Australian health insurer’s customer data including diagnoses and treatments, in the nation’s second major privacy breach in a month, officials said on Thursday. Trade in Medibank shares has been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange since...
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker posted net income of $3.29 billion from July through September. CEO Elon Musk said on the company’s quarterly...
Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe drought
TEFE, Brazil (AP) — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.
Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country’s two main phone carriers in a decision that raises worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests. The $7.3 billion deal will merge True Corp. and smaller DTAC, a subsidiary of...
US woman pleads guilty in UK teen’s road death case
LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident pleaded guilty Thursday to causing death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was charged after an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when...
Netflix, United Airlines rise; Lennar, Olaplex fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Netflix Inc., up $31.52 to $272.38. The streaming entertainment giant handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts. United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.85 to $39.10. The airline’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts....
UAW wants U.S. to bar loans, subsidies for Hyundai over workplace issues
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union on Friday called on the Biden administration not to award any subsidies, loans or other taxpayer support until Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) agrees to address workplace issues.
