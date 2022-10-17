ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Economic Forum

These are the most used energy sources in Europe

Fossil fuels still make up the majority of Europe's energy sources. Image: Nicolas HIPPERT on Unsplash. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
Reuters

As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug

VASILATI, Romania, Oct 19 (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can.
World Economic Forum

3 charts that show the state of Europe’s energy crisis right now

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sharp reductions in natural gas supplies to Europe are causing significant harm to consumers, businesses and entire economies Image: Unsplash/Milada Vigerova. Discover. How is the World Economic Forum driving the energy transition?. Have you read?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be...
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Fortune

Record wind and solar production in Europe offset 11 billion euros in natural gas costs this year, but it’s too little to end the energy crisis

The Ukraine War is accelerating Europe’s renewable energy transition, but is it happening fast enough?. Increased solar and wind power production has softened the blow of limited natural gas supply and soaring energy prices in Europe, but renewable energy has yet to completely supplant the continent’s appetite for fossil fuels.
rigzone.com

Shell Closes UK Hydrogen Filling Stations

Shell Plc quietly shut down two UK hydrogen filling stations earlier this year as electric vehicles became the preferred way to cut greenhouse gas emissions on the roads. Sites at Gatwick and Cobham in southeast England were closed, according to the energy giant. The decision reflects an uptick in the use of EVs, with major automakers plowing resources into new models as batteries improve. Although hydrogen vehicles are quicker to fill up, there are few sites to do so and prices remain steep.
The Conversation U.S.

Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution

Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
daystech.org

Energy Watch on Solar Powered Electricity: ‘Lack of Affordable Battery Tech’

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Energy Watch government director Mamit Setiawan on Monday defined that the present problem dealing with Indonesia’s improvement of solar-powered power is that it’s nonetheless intermittent on-grid. Mamit argues that power storage remains to be wanted to show photo voltaic power into an off-grid solar energy plant (PLTS), which remains to be thought of an expensive possibility.
CNBC

A new four-year project will test the viability of large-scale wave energy in Europe

The WEDUSEA collaboration involves 14 partners from academia and industry. Funding for the project is coming from Innovate UK and the European Union's Horizon Europe program. While there is excitement about the potential of marine energy, the footprint of wave and tidal stream projects remains very small compared to other renewables.

