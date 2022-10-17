Read full article on original website
Germany fudges exit from nuclear power, kicking energy crisis into next winter
Germany’s finance minister hoped to use the recent support of Greta Thunberg for plans to his political advantage, but suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of the Greens.
Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’
“This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”
World Economic Forum
These are the most used energy sources in Europe
Fossil fuels still make up the majority of Europe's energy sources.
As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug
VASILATI, Romania, Oct 19 (Reuters) - In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can.
World Economic Forum
3 charts that show the state of Europe’s energy crisis right now
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sharp reductions in natural gas supplies to Europe are causing significant harm to consumers, businesses and entire economies
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Record wind and solar production in Europe offset 11 billion euros in natural gas costs this year, but it’s too little to end the energy crisis
The Ukraine War is accelerating Europe’s renewable energy transition, but is it happening fast enough?. Increased solar and wind power production has softened the blow of limited natural gas supply and soaring energy prices in Europe, but renewable energy has yet to completely supplant the continent’s appetite for fossil fuels.
Reducing energy options doesn’t work. Just ask Europe–and the U.S. states where gas prices are rising
Importing your energy from other emitters does not help the global climate, says energy expert Scott Tinker.
rigzone.com
Shell Closes UK Hydrogen Filling Stations
Shell Plc quietly shut down two UK hydrogen filling stations earlier this year as electric vehicles became the preferred way to cut greenhouse gas emissions on the roads. Sites at Gatwick and Cobham in southeast England were closed, according to the energy giant. The decision reflects an uptick in the use of EVs, with major automakers plowing resources into new models as batteries improve. Although hydrogen vehicles are quicker to fill up, there are few sites to do so and prices remain steep.
Factbox-Energy crisis revives coal demand and production
Oct 18 (Reuters) - High natural gas prices and global competition for the fuel have driven more demand for thermal coal for power generation this year as countries try to wean themselves off Russian energy supplies and seek relatively cheaper alternatives.
Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution
Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
daystech.org
Energy Watch on Solar Powered Electricity: ‘Lack of Affordable Battery Tech’
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Energy Watch government director Mamit Setiawan on Monday defined that the present problem dealing with Indonesia’s improvement of solar-powered power is that it’s nonetheless intermittent on-grid. Mamit argues that power storage remains to be wanted to show photo voltaic power into an off-grid solar energy plant (PLTS), which remains to be thought of an expensive possibility.
World Economic Forum
These are the top 5 most innovative countries in the European Union
The EU says innovation is crucial to build a sustainable and resilient future. Here are the EU's most innovative countries. Image: Unsplash/ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND.
CNBC
A new four-year project will test the viability of large-scale wave energy in Europe
The WEDUSEA collaboration involves 14 partners from academia and industry. Funding for the project is coming from Innovate UK and the European Union's Horizon Europe program. While there is excitement about the potential of marine energy, the footprint of wave and tidal stream projects remains very small compared to other renewables.
Save energy by not turning clocks back in October, says expert
Households could save more than £400 a year on energy bills if clocks are not put back at the end of October, according to an expert, who said it would help people with the cost of living crisis and reduce pressure on the National Grid this winter. Evening energy...
