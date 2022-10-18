Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorlariat.com
No. 10 Baylor equestrian looks to upset No. 1 TCU in ‘Go Gold’ meet
It will be a highly anticipated Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center as No. 10 Baylor equestrian faces No. 1 TCU. It’s the Bears’ home opener, and the team is fired up to have the stands full of gold on homecoming weekend. This home matchup is...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor softball offseason brings fresh faces, new motivation
Coming off a rebuilding season, Baylor softball has found the “puzzle pieces they were missing,” according to fifth-year senior outfielder McKenzie Wilson. This is in part to a deeper roster, a promising offseason and the drive to compete putting those pieces together. “We didn’t make it to postseason...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor volleyball handles Tech in four sets
No. 14 Baylor volleyball bounced back from its last outing with a 3-1 win over Texas Tech University. The Bears are now 13-2 against the Red Raiders under head coach Ryan McGuyre. They moved to 5-2 in conference play and 16-4 overall. Tonight they went 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19. “It’s...
baylorlariat.com
Early kickoff poses conflicts for other traditions
The 11 a.m. kickoff for Baylor’s homecoming game against Kansas has shifted the plans of student and alumni organizations’ homecoming traditions. Since ESPN chooses the game time organizations had short notice of the kickoff and resulting in last minute plans. One of the groups affected is student government....
baylorlariat.com
Baylor athletes seek jobs in sports field
Division I athletes pour their hearts, souls and time into playing their sports at the highest level to the best of their ability. With so much of their life devoted to the game, many cannot imagine life without sports — so they simply don’t. Multiple Baylor athletes are...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor is still home, even 15 years later
Even if alumni graduated 10, 20 or 30 years ago, many say that Baylor is still home to them and that they continue to be proud of the improvements made since their undergrad years. The Baylor Homecoming tradition was established in 1909 and has been held, whether virtually or in...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor’s bad gameday culture: Early football games kill school spirit
This weekend’s homecoming football game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff. It will be the third 11 a.m. game Baylor plays this season and the second morning game at home. We have had a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Oklahoma State and a 6 p.m. kickoff against Albany at home.
baylorlariat.com
Coach Thompson celebrates personal homecoming back at Baylor Ballpark
As Baylor celebrates its annual Homecoming this weekend, all eyes will be on the timeless parade Saturday morning or the football game a few hours later. What some may not know is that a certain someone is in the midst of a homecoming of his own. That person would be...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor football hopes to avoid three-game skid
It hasn’t been an ideal start for Baylor football to this point, but it has a chance to get back on track with a homecoming contest against the University of Kansas on Saturday. The game will showcase two programs on the cusp of a three-game losing streak. The Bears...
baylorlariat.com
Men’s basketball transfer Grimes overcomes odds, paves path to Baylor
Over this offseason, Baylor men’s basketball acquired junior guard Dantwan Grimes, adding even more depth to the Bears’ stacked backcourt. Grimes comes from Kilgore College where he led the team in scoring and assists, while also helping the team reach two consecutive NJCAA National Tournaments. “Out of high...
baylorlariat.com
Collen builds contender: Get to know Baylor women’s basketball newcomers
After building on Baylor women’s basketball’s streak of being Big 12 champs, head coach Nicki Collen is now entering her first season with a team she built. The first recruiting class under Collen became a top ten ranked class. Despite losing multiple key players to the draft, including the second overall pick NaLyssa Smith, the Bears are reloaded and ready for the upcoming season.
baylorlariat.com
Adopted into tradition: Baylor alumni return to homecoming with three new daughters
Baylor alumni Meredith and Sterling Shanks attended Baylor Homecoming in 2019 with two young girls they were fostering. At the time, the girls were placed with the couple as an emergency placement, but it has since turned into a forever home. Three years later, the Shanks are planning to return...
baylorlariat.com
Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses
A flurry of complaints surrounds Baylor’s required Christian Scriptures, Christian Heritage and Chapel course credits. Chances are, a number of students have either heard complaints about these classes or complained about them themselves. There’s nothing wrong with complaining about a class. We all do it. But if you’re complaining about it because it’s a required Christian course, we’re tired of hearing it.
baylorlariat.com
Homecoming traditions reform through century of progress, set national precedent
Baylor held the nation’s first homecoming celebration in 1909, sparking a tradition that continued for the following 113 years and has spread across the country. Throughout its history, Baylor’s oldest and proudest celebration has changed as much as it has remained constant, Sylvia Hernandez, assistant librarian at the Texas Collection, said.
baylorlariat.com
Serving in sports: Chaplains are integral part of team dynamic
Rather than serving in churches, these chaplains are serving Baylor’s athletes on the ice, atop the turf in McLane and in the dirt of Getterman Stadium. A chaplain provides spiritual care for a person as well as reaching beyond that definition by preparing Bible and life lessons in and out of the arena.
baylorlariat.com
Homecoming court expands reign with campuswide nominations
As the first Asian American homecoming queen and the first-ever homecoming king, alums Nicole Ma and Chris Malone are returning to campus to help this year’s homecoming court. Ma and Malone represented Chamber’s plan to expand and invite more nominees to the homecoming court process. This year, the student...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor’s Alexander Hamilton Society chapter ranked first in the nation
When the Alexander Hamilton Society (AHS) released its campus chapter leaderboard on Oct. 10, Baylor topped the chart over prestigious schools like Princeton, Yale and Vanderbilt. Tulsa, Okla., senior and AHS president Ty Rossow said points were awarded to chapters based on the quality, quantity and overall attendance of events...
baylorlariat.com
Sixth annual Stroll-Off to showcase entertainment, custom, culture
The Barfield Drawing Room of the Bill Daniel Student Center will be lit up Friday as Baylor’s Nu Zeta chapter of Phi Beta Sigma and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) take the stage. The sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off starts at 7 p.m. and features strolling, a type of storytelling through dance.
baylorlariat.com
Retired art professors honored with showcase
The Martin Museum of Art kicked off homecoming week with a celebration of its own — a reception for Coming Home: A Retired Faculty Showcase on Tuesday night in which the works of eight retired Baylor professors were on display. The professors to be honored are Mark Anderson; the...
baylorlariat.com
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo ‘raises standard’ for 70th anniversary
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo concluded its 11-day event on Sunday, marking its 70th anniversary. The annual event, which is the largest fair and rodeo in Central Texas, was held at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. This year’s theme was Raising the Standard, said Melinda Adams,...
Comments / 0